Real Madrid suffered their first defeat since September on Saturday, falling 2–1 to Alavés in front of a stunned crowd at the Bernabéu.

The 15-time European champions were the heavy favorites, but they let the visitors get off on the front foot in the 22nd minute. A calamitous slip from Dean Huijsen sent an intended back pass to Thibaut Courtois right into the path of Toni Martínez, who buried the game’s opening goal.

To make matters worse for the hosts, Alavés soon doubled their lead after a defensive breakdown allowed Ángel Pérez to round Courtois and make it 2–0 just past the hour mark. It was shades of the last two seasons for the players in white, who looked dumbfounded inside their own half.

Kylian Mbappé tried to ignite another comeback with his goal just eight minutes later, but there was no more magic left. Real Madrid thought they won a penalty in the dying stages after Jude Bellingham went down in the box, but a VAR review determined the midfielder dove, resulting in his second yellow card of the game.

Alavés saw out the game against the undermanned Los Blancos and collected three points to snap their opponents’ 10-game winning streak. Now if Barcelona win their match against Deportivo de A Coruña on Sunday, José Mourinho’s men will be six points off the La Liga summit.

The Problem That Won’t Go Away

José Mourinho | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images

In his prematch press conference, Mourinho revealed he asked his players why the team lacks the ability to start and finish matches well. The question came after his men needed to mount comebacks against AEK Athens, Celta Vigo and PSV in November alone.

“They gave me a very funny answer: If we start well, I get bored on the bench, and if we start poorly, they’re helping me because I need adrenaline,” he said.

Jokes aside, it’s a serious question for the players in white, one that once again came into play on Saturday. For the third time this week, Real Madrid found themselves trailing 1–0 at halftime to an opponent far below their level.

Except unlike their victories over Celta Vigo and PSV, they could not put the pieces together to secure another come-from-behind victory. For the first time since their defeats at Real Betis and Atlético Madrid, Los Blancos were made to pay for a poor, slow start.

Mourinho will no doubt have plenty to say to his team following the final whistle. The 15-time European champions cannot keep coming out flat and relying on a sensational second half to bail them out, not if they want to win silverware this season. Something needs to change, and Saturday’s defeat was perhaps the wake-up call the team needed.

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Alaves (4-3-2-1)

Jude Bellingham ended his night with a red card. | Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Thibaut Courtois—5.5: Let down by his defense on both goals, a story he knows all too well. A rare game in which he made zero saves.

RB: Federico Valverde—6.4: Bailed out by the offside flag after a poorly timed challenge in transition led to a goal for the visitors. Lacked the vision to help the team break down a low block.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—6.6: Did what he could to prevent the game’s opener, but his efforts on the line came just a touch too late. A rare lackluster performance. Never looked overly settled.

CB: Dean Huijsen—7.5: Committed the atrocious error that gifted the visitors their first goal. Chased after Pérez with zero wherewithal or impact on the visitors’ second goal.

LB: Marc Cucurella—7.9: Somehow escaped a booking for shoving Pérez long after the right back got rid of the ball and then didn’t track his run in the build-up to his goal. Had very little positives going forward as well.

DM: Arda Güler—8.2: Stuck between two minds without Bernardo Silva on the pitch. Left gaps when he pushed forward too far, but the team lacked a creative spark when he dropped deep alongside Tchouaméni. Didn’t get much of a chance to truly make his presence felt in the second half.

DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—6.6: Provided little in possession and his defensive skillset wasn’t needed in a game in which Real Madrid dominated on the ball and gave up little on the counter. Hooked at halftime.

RW: Brahim Díaz—6.4: Took too many touches when he got on the ball in a dangerous position. Lacked strong link-up play with Valverde down the right. Replaced at halftime.

AM: Jude Bellingham—7.9: The hardest working player on the pitch. Created chance after chance and then was rushing back in transition to make sliding tackles. Got his assist at long last with a simple pass to Mbappé. Received his second yellow late for simulation inside the box.

LW: Vinícius Júnior—7.4: Had a lively start, but missed the end product all game long. Drifted out right in the second half to try and change his luck to no avail.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—8.3: Looked up at the heavens after his best chance of the first half was pushed wide by a last-minute deflection. It was a similar deflection that helped his goal into the back of the net in the second half.

SUB: Yan Diomande (46’ for Díaz)—7.8: His cheeky move on the short corner started the action for Mbappé’s goal. Unlucky not to at least tally an assist in a strong second-half cameo.

SUB: Bernardo Silva (46’ for Tchouaméni)—7.2: The team looked infinitely better when he came on to command the midfield.

SUB: Carlos Espí (60’ for Güler)—6.3: Left holding his head in his hands after seeing his destined equalizer denied by the post.

Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), Álvaro Carreras, Antonio Rüdiger, Denzel Dumfries, Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Thiago Pitarch.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Vinícius Júnior couldn’t make it two goals in two games. | Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

Brahim Díaz got a rare start on Saturday, and an impressive performance would have been the perfect way to celebrate his freshly signed contract extension. Except the Morocco international struggled to get much of anything going. He never looked a threat to create or score, and was deservedly replaced at halftime.

got a rare start on Saturday, and an impressive performance would have been the perfect way to celebrate his freshly signed contract extension. Except the Morocco international struggled to get much of anything going. He never looked a threat to create or score, and was deservedly replaced at halftime. For the first time since September 20, Vinícius Júnior started a La Liga clash. With Yan Diomande on the bench, all the pieces were in place for the Brazilian to fully claim the left flank as his own again. But there were too many bodies in blue that played spoiler to even his best efforts in the final third. The narrative about his place in the XI will not stop anytime soon.

started a La Liga clash. With Yan Diomande on the bench, all the pieces were in place for the Brazilian to fully claim the left flank as his own again. But there were too many bodies in blue that played spoiler to even his best efforts in the final third. The narrative about his place in the XI will not stop anytime soon. Dean Huijsen has enjoyed a bounce back season after an underwhelming debut campaign in a white shirt, but his old demons came raging back. He was at the scene of the crime on both of Alavés’ goals, and even his solid passing couldn’t outweigh his mistakes.

The Numbers That Explain Real Madrid’s Lackluster Defeat

Real Madrid enjoyed 74% possession against Alavés, yet created just three big chances against a team that has kept just two clean sheets in two months. There was not enough penetration, especially in the first half, against the visitors’ low block.

against Alavés, yet against a team that has kept just two clean sheets in two months. There was not enough penetration, especially in the first half, against the visitors’ low block. Alavés only managed two shots on target on Saturday—and both found the back of the net. Their clinical finishing off the back of defensive mistakes was the difference in the game.

on Saturday—and both found the back of the net. Their clinical finishing off the back of defensive mistakes was the difference in the game. Los Blancos were wasteful and a bit unlucky in the final third. They tallied an xG of 2.01 yet only had one goal to their name once the final whistle blew.

Statistic Real Madrid Alaves Posession 74% 38% Expected Goals (xG) 2.01 1.41 Total Shots 24 8 Shots on Target 7 2 Big Chances 3 2 Pass Accuracy 90% 67% Fouls 9 11 Corners 13 1