Leeds vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal can restore their lead at the Premier League’s summit to seven points when they visit Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners saw their buffer slashed to just four points last weekend, with their chaotic defeat to Manchester United compounded by victories for their chasers Manchester City and Aston Villa. The mentality of Mikel Arteta’s squad was questioned once again after heartbreak at the Emirates Stadium following an overly cautious approach from the table toppers

Arsenal had the luxury of making wholesale changes for their midweek win over Kairat Almaty in the Champions League, the Gunners having already wrapped up their place in the last 16. Their 3–2 victory over the minnows guaranteed top spot in the league phase and provided a much-needed rest for key personnel.

A first Premier League win since the victory at Bournemouth over three weeks ago is required to to put pressure on their title rivals, who both play on Sunday, but Leeds will have other ideas as they seek to upset the odds.

The Whites are in terrific form of late, losing just one of their last 11 in all competitions, and have taken points off Chelsea, Liverpool (twice) and Man Utd during an impressive run. They have come a long way since their 5–0 defeat to Arsenal back in August and will fancy their chances of causing the league leaders major issues.

What Time Does Leeds vs. Arsenal Kick-Off?

Location : Leeds, England

: Leeds, England Stadium : Elland Road

: Elland Road Date : Saturday, Jan. 31

: Saturday, Jan. 31 Kick-off Time :3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

:3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Stuart Attwell

Stuart Attwell VAR: Jarred Gillett

Leeds vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Leeds : 0 wins

: 0 wins Arsenal : 5 wins

: 5 wins Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions, Last Five Games)

Leeds (DWWLD) Arsenal (WLWDW) Everton 1–1 Leeds Arsenal 3–2 Kairat Leeds 1–0 Fulham Arsenal 2–3 Man Utd Derby 1–3 Leeds Inter 1–3 Arsenal Newcastle 4–3 Leeds Nottingham Forest 0–0 Arsenal Leeds 1–1 Man Utd Chelsea 2–3 Arsenal

How to Watch Leeds vs. Arsenal on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Not televised—audio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT United States USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go

Leeds Team News

Daniel Farke has a healthy squad. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

There are just two guaranteed Leeds absentees for the visit of Arsenal and they both reside in the backline. Summer signings Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jaka Bijol are absent at wing back and centre back respectively.

Daniel James has been sidelined since the end of November and despite recently returning to training, the Welshman could be missing for Saturday’s game as he builds his way back to full match fitness.

There are unlikely to be many changes from Monday’s draw at Everton.

Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Leeds could go unchanged from their draw on Merseyside. | FotMob

Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (3-5-2): Darlow; Rodon, Bornauw, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Justin; Stach, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal Team News

Jurriën Timber (right) and William Saliba (left) are ready. | Tommaso Fimiano/SOPA Images/LightRocker/Getty Images

Young forward Max Dowman is Arsenal’s only absentee for the clash at Elland Road, with defenders William Saliba and Jurriën Timber available once more. Both missed the Kairat match through “slight niggles” but Arteta has confirmed their availability against Leeds.

Arteta made sweeping alterations for the win over Kairat which included plenty of run-outs for peripheral figures, but the preferred XI will return on Saturday. That means places for David Raya, Gabriel, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka among many others.

Arteta has a dilemma in his forward line, though, with Gabriel Jesus and Viktor Gyökerss fighting for the No.9 position. The latter started midweek, adding to his Arsenal tally with an early goal, but Jesus could well be used in Yorkshire.

Changes will be made from the midweek win at the Emirates. | FotMob

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Leeds vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

A reaction is expected from Arsenal following last weekend’s frustrations and one would be brave to bet against the Gunners making their return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Sure, Leeds are in impressive form and have proven tricky to beat recently, especially at Elland Road, but Arsenal’s defensive quality should restrict their hosts and they boast the attacking firepower to undo a defence missing two key members.

Arsenal appear unlikely to blow Leeds away but they should end their three-match winless run in the league.

Prediction: Leeds 1–2 Arsenal

