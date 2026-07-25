Leeds vs. Wrexham—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

Wrexham’s preseason continues with a Premier League test against Leeds United in a friendly on Saturday.

Phil Parkinson’s Red Dragons are unbeaten and yet to concede a goal this summer. After a 0–0 stalemate with Polish outfit Wisła Kraków, the preseason campaign really kicked into gear with a 1–0 win over Manchester United in Finland.

The upwardly mobile Welsh outfit have ambitions of joining Leeds in England’s top flight next year, which gives an extra edge to this fixture. For Daniel Farke’s side, it represents their first match of the offseason.

A midseason tactical switch transformed Leeds’ survival bid as they managed to ultimately see out safety with some comfort in 14th place. It remains to be seen whether this test against Wrexham is quite so straightforward.

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