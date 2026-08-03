Legals Threats Loom As Walls Close in on FIFA President Gianni Infantino

The final paragraph of Gianni Infantino’s statement to confirm defeat in his doomed plot to sell off shares in the World Cup rankled with many.

“Moving forward,” the FIFA president wrote, “my intent is to bring all interested parties back together in the coming days and weeks in the spirit of shared interest in our game, and with the objective to continue growing football everywhere, particularly in those countries that mostly need our support.”

It was considered to be a thinly veiled warning that Infantino would still find a way of getting each member association the funds his plan to privatize FIFA tournaments had promised, thereby undermining the entire concept of scrapping his scheme. However, it could still prove to be prescient.

Given the groundswell of animosity building in the face of Infantino, the FIFA president could soon find himself face-to-face with all interested parties who are queuing up to declare their lack of confidence in his leadership.

Just one week ago, Infantino felt empowered to blast his critics with a 15-page defense of the 2026 World Cup. “Reflect, meditate, pray or watch a football match,” was advice the Swiss executive offered to his and FIFA’s detractors. He may need to delve into these self-care routines in the face of what is coming his way.

First Nations Deliver Votes of No Confidence in Infantino

Gianni Infantino had a powerful message for his critics. | Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

After UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, had led the opposition against Infantino, it felt appropriate that one of its member associations should be the first to formalize its lack of faith in the FIFA president.

The Welsh FA announced on Monday that it had withdrawn its support of Infantino as a candidate for reelection as FIFA president for the 2027–31 term. “The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football,” a statement explained.

Wales was one of more than 200 associations to have backed Infantino’s candidacy before his World Cup sale had been unearthed. The process of those letters of support getting steadily withdrawn is now underway. Martyn Ziegler of The Times, who first broke the story and forced a hurried official statement from FIFA last week, revealed that the English FA had also withdrawn its support of Infantino.

U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham had already made his lack of faith in FIFA’s organization chief abundantly clear during an address in Dover over the weekend. “I do not believe that he is the right man to lead football forward on the world stage,” Burnham told reporters. “The plan that was put forward was offensive to many football people around the world, and it can’t be the case that we just move on and forget that. It wasn’t acceptable.”

The Dutch FA also revealed that it “no longer ⁠has confidence in his [Infantino’s] leadership.”

Leaked Letter Exposes Legal Threat Facing Infantino

Aleksander Čeferin (left) and Gianni Infantino have not always seen eye-to-eye. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Infantino’s position as FIFA president is at stake but the consequences may not end there.

UEFA threatened Infantino, FIFA and the other key members of the plan to auction off the commercial rights of future World Cups with legal action in a strongly worded letter, as seen by The Telegraph.

Joshua Kushner, the brother of U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, also received written warning that UEFA is “actively considering legal action, arbitration, and/or regulatory complaints” thanks to his role as the founder of Thrive Eternal, the fund which FIFA had singled out as the lead investor to buy shares in the new company Infantino was going to create.

The U.S. bank J.P. Morgan, consultancy firm OpenEconomics and Greg Maffei, CEO of BANN Ventures and former president and CEO of Liberty Media during its acquisition of Formula One, who were all named by FIFA in that first press release, are also thought to have received UEFA’s letter.

European soccer’s governing body demanded that all parties “take immediate steps to identify, locate, and preserve all documents and electronically stored information described in this notice that are in your or FIFA’s possession, custody, or control.

“Given that proceedings are reasonably anticipated, you are obliged to preserve all relevant materials with immediate effect.”

Arsène Wenger, the legendary former Arsenal manager who now serves as FIFA’s chief of global football development, was also named despite offering no public opinion on the plot. FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström and COO Kevin Lamour, who publicly lambasted Infantino for “deceiving” so many of his colleagues with this plan, were also cited.

What Would It Take for Gianni Infantino to Be Dethroned?

Gianni Infantino is facing international backlash. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

An emergency FIFA congress can be called to trigger a collective vote of no confidence in Infantino if letters are submitted by 43 associations. UEFA boasts 55 alone so could theoretically be gearing up for that eventuality.

It is generally accepted that any candidate with a chance of replacing Infantino would have to come from a confederation outside of Europe while retaining the support of UEFA. Concacaf president Victor Montagliani is viewed as one of the most viable candidates and the support of a single opposing figure could convince Infantino to step down on his own accord.

However, The Athletic are one of many outlets to claim that Infantino has been lobbying individual member associations to build a support base. Qatar and Morocco have notably supported the current incumbent even in the wake of the global backlash.

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