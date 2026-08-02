Five Potential Candidates to Replace Gianni Infantino As FIFA President—Ranked

Gianni Infantino’s future as FIFA president is increasingly uncertain following his controversial—and ultimately abandoned—plans to introduce private investment into the World Cup.

The Swiss administrator proposed offering FIFA’s 211 member associations $40 million each if they backed a plan that would allow outside investors into the men’s and women’s World Cups, as well as other FIFA competitions. The proposal sparked the fiercest backlash of Infantino’s presidency before being scrapped just days later.

UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, responded by threatening to boycott future World Cups if the proposal went ahead. It later released a scathing statement claiming it had “lost confidence” in Infantino’s leadership, while critics across the sport accused FIFA of a lack of transparency and described the plans as involving “shabby” tactics and “secret schemes.”

Behind the scenes, efforts to challenge Infantino’s position are now gathering momentum, with an emergency FIFA Congress and a vote of no confidence among the possible routes forward. UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin is also reportedly encouraging federations that previously backed Infantino to withdraw their support.

Such a motion would require support from 20% of FIFA’s 211 member associations—43 federations—with UEFA alone representing 55, making the possibility of a leadership challenge a realistic one.

With Infantino’s position now under serious threat, attention has already turned toward who could succeed him if he is removed or chooses to step aside.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the five leading candidates to become the next FIFA president, examining their credentials and why they could be suited to leading world soccer’s governing body.

5. Arsène Wenger

Arsène Wenger now works as FIFA's chief of global soccer development. | IMAGO/ULMER Pressebildagentur

A genuine outsider, but not one who can be completely dismissed, is Arsène Wenger.



Since bringing his legendary managerial career to an end, the former Arsenal boss has become an increasingly influential figure within FIFA as its Chief of Global Football Development, helping shape the future direction of the game.



Wenger has never been afraid to champion bold ideas. Earlier this year, his proposed “daylight offside rule” was even put on trial in Canada, highlighting his willingness to challenge soccer’s traditional thinking.



He has been complimentary of Gianni Infantino in the past, although notably has remained silent throughout the latest controversy surrounding the failed World Cup investment plans.



Wenger’s standing within the sport is beyond question. Few people command as much respect, and his appointment would undoubtedly help refresh FIFA’s public image. However, his previous backing of Infantino and limited experience in soccer politics compared to the other candidates make him a genuine long shot.

4. Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa

Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa has been touted as a replacement for Infantino. | Harold Cunningham/FIFA/Getty Images

Few figures in world soccer hold more influence than AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who also serves as FIFA’s senior vice president.



The Bahraini was one of the most vocal critics of Infantino’s failed World Cup investment proposal, branding the plans “totally unacceptable” in an open letter to the AFC’s 47 member associations.



There is also history between the two. Sheikh Salman stood against Infantino in the 2016 FIFA presidential election but was ultimately defeated by the Swiss administrator.



A member of Bahrain’s ruling House of Khalifa, the 60-year-old has led the AFC since 2013 after previously serving as president of the Bahrain Football Association. With more than a decade of experience running Asian soccer—and one of the most senior positions within FIFA already—he would arrive as one of the most qualified candidates should the presidency become available.



His current term as AFC president expires in 2027.

3. Nasser Al-Khelaifi

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has overseen a controversial reign in the French capital. | IMAGO/Italy Photo Press

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has quickly emerged as one of the leading candidates to replace Gianni Infantino should the FIFA president leave his role.



The Qatari businessman and former professional tennis player brings experience at the highest level of club soccer. Since taking over as Paris Saint-Germain president in 2011, he has overseen the most successful era in the club’s history, including multiple domestic trophies and back-to-back Champions League triumphs.



Beyond PSG, Al-Khelaifi has also built significant influence within the wider soccer landscape. He became chairman of the European Football Clubs (formerly the European Clubs’ Association) in the aftermath of the failed European Super League project—a private breakaway competition that has drawn comparisons to Infantino’s controversial World Cup investment plans. Since taking charge, he has helped expand the organization to more than 800 members.



He is also a member of UEFA’s executive committee and sits on the FIFA Council, meaning he already has strong relationships and valuable experience within the sport’s governing structures.



On paper, he ticks many of the boxes: proven leadership at one of the world’s biggest clubs, experience representing clubs globally and a deep understanding of FIFA and UEFA operations.



The biggest obstacle? He reportedly does not want the job.



“He genuinely, genuinely, genuinely doesn’t want the job,” a source close to the 52-year-old told BBC Sport when asked about the possibility of him running for FIFA president.

2. Victor Montagliani

Victor Montagliani is among the candidate’s to replace Infantino. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

Victor Montagliani is another name quickly gaining attention as a potential successor to Gianni Infantino.



The Canadian has served as Concacaf president since 2016, overseeing a period of growth for the confederation, including the expansion of the 2024 Copa América, which was held outside South America for only the second time in the competition’s history.



Before taking charge of Concacaf, Montagliani was the president of the Canadian Soccer Association, where he played a key role in pushing Canada’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup. That eventually developed into the successful joint bid with the United States and Mexico, leading to the tournament being staged across North America.



Montagliani is expected to seek another term as Concacaf president next year, but Infantino’s current struggles have opened the door to speculation that he could instead challenge for FIFA’s top position.



Those rumors have only intensified after all 41 Concacaf member associations rejected Infantino’s failed World Cup private investment proposal.



BBC Sport’s Dale Johnson has suggested Montagliani is the leading candidate to oppose Infantino, arguing that his candidacy would avoid the perception of a UEFA-led takeover while giving other confederations a more appealing alternative.

1. Lise Klaveness

Lise Klaveness is the president of the Norwegian Football Federation. | Ira L. Black/FIFA/Getty Images

Lise Klaveness, the president of the Norwegian Football Federation, has emerged as a surprise contender to replace Gianni Infantino.



Following the collapse of Infantino’s World Cup investment plans, Klaveness appeared on Norwegian broadcaster Dagsrevyen and was highly critical of the FIFA president’s leadership.



“We board members don’t lead alone, and that’s what he’s missed in this matter,” she said, in what many viewed as a direct criticism of Infantino.



It is far from the first time Klaveness has challenged FIFA. She has consistently spoken out against what she sees as the governing body’s failures, criticizing everything from the controversial FIFA Peace Prize to the handling of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while repeatedly calling for greater transparency, accountability and stronger human rights protections.



With a strong moral compass and a vision that appears to be the complete opposite of Infantino’s, Klaveness has many of the qualities FIFA arguably needs.



The challenge, however, is obvious. As unfair as it may be, she would face the enormous hurdle of becoming the first woman ever elected FIFA president—a barrier no candidate has yet been able to break.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE