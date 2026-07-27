FIFA President Lashes Out at Critics in Stunning Instagram Rant

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has accused critics of some of the 2026 World Cup’s controversies of “spreading hate” in a shocking social media rant.

Infantino faced questions over his personal conduct during the tournament, particularly relating to his relationship with United States President Trump and the circumstances surrounding the suspension of a ban for USMNT striker Folarin Balogun.

The finances involved with the tournament, the introduction of hydration breaks and travel difficulties for players and fans of certain nationalities also marred what turned out to be a record-breaking World Cup for FIFA.

In an attempt to defend those issues, Infantino released a 15-page Instagram statement to just shy of six million followers, with the post also shared to FIFA’s eight million followers, urging those highlighting the controversies of the tournament to “meditate and pray” and focus on all the positives.

The Key Points of Infantino’s Statement

VISA Issues Facing Iran

One of the biggest pre-tournament concerns revolved around the conflict between the United States and Iran, which initially created questions over whether Iran would even be permitted to attend the tournament this summer. President Trump had urged Iran to avoid the World Cup “for their own safety.”

Iran was ultimately permitted to attend but was met with strict regulations banning them from residing in the United States throughout the tournament. The players were only granted access the day before matches and were forced to leave shortly after the final whistle. Infantino was publicly questioned for his failure to provide better conditions for the team.

“Every city was packed with fans from all around the globe,” Infantino explained. “While they celebrated, you were busy planting seeds of hate. Our world needs love, not hate; tolerance, not division; celebration, not mourning.

“While you spread hatred, we worked tirelessly to unite two countries at war. Iran entered the United States without incident or conflict. When the Iranian team began playing, all the chants against them turned into a single song. The fans became the country, they became the team, and they stood behind Team Melli. This is the power of football. The Iranian team received visas to enter because football is about peace. It’s not about politics. Football is about unity, not division. Football is bigger than hate and discrimination.

“Countries facing serious health issues or other challenges were granted visas. Their teams competing and fans cheering filled millions of people back home with hope and, if only for a moment worth eternity, with joy and pride.

“You mentioned the few people denied visas and overlooked the millions who were approved, from all parts of the world. Because football unites the world, and it was demonstrated impressively this summer.

“Or when football brought Haiti to the world, a country that many cannot or choose not to visit, it might be time to set aside your pens and keyboards and show some respect to the teams that played with their hearts, that competed hard, the countries that contributed, the fans who traveled, and the children from everywhere who want to dream big. Maybe it’s time to show some love.”

Referee Controversies

Folarin Balogun’s red card provided a real low point of the tournament. | Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images

“Your dissatisfaction with a few decisions made by the competent authorities is understandable, but please refer to public records: such decisions are common in some of the most important leagues,” Infantino stressed.

As Infantino points out, questions about referees are nothing new. Fans all across the globe will have encountered countless examples of criticism of officials, and that trend continued into the World Cup.

A poorly communicated VAR decision during an early group game between Switzerland and Qatar set the tone, while FIFA and some referees at the tournament were accused of intentionally favoring Argentina on its run to the final—allegations laughed off by FIFA referee chief Pierluigi Collina.

However, the biggest concern of all—and perhaps the primary issue of the entire tournament from a soccer perspective—came as FIFA, following a conversation with the White House and President Trump, overturned a red card issued to USMNT striker Balogun just days after confirming there would be no appeal process. A formal complaint from Norway’s Football Association is expected to be submitted.

Infantino attempted to claim similar issues are “accepted” in domestic leagues across the world.

“Indeed, ‘arguable’ referees’ decisions or ‘strange’ disciplinary rulings such as for instance potentially mistaken red or yellow cards or subsequent decisions not to ban players in certain situations are routine and widely accepted in some of the biggest leagues worldwide,” Infantino argued.

“It’s curious that the same countries employing these practices are the ones criticizing.”

Final Message

Infantino ended with a firm message to his doubters. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

“This FIFA World Cup celebrated humanity at its best. We saw teams from small nations compete proudly in the most prestigious matches. They were confident, professional and brought pride to their countries. Most importantly, they gave hope; hope that anyone can be part of the world, be big in the game, regardless of where they come from. We are all equal: fans, players and just human beings.

“At FIFA, we couldn’t be more proud or emotional witnessing these moments of love, joy and unity.

“To those spending their time and energy hating us, please take a moment to reflect, meditate, pray or watch a football match and truly observe the faces, the eyes, the emotions.

“Because only our beautiful game can deliver such an extraordinary show, a show where everyone becomes one and reconnects as humans.

“To the pens and papers, to all the screens, may you find love and peace where the people behind you couldn’t.

“May you find peace; we at FIFA have found ours and we deliver it, by delivering the most outstanding FIFA World Cup. May football rise above all hate.

“Finally I am incredibly proud, as FIFA President, to have contributed, even a little, to this show. It’s a great feeling!”

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