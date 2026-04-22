Liam Rosenior Turns on His Players—Where Do Chelsea Go From Here?

Not since 1912 had Chelsea lost five consecutive league games without scoring a goal, but here we are.

The Blues plummeted to their newest low on Tuesday, utterly humiliated by Brighton & Hove Albion as they slumped to a 3–0 defeat that, in truth, should have been a whole lot worse.

Having seen the season unravel this calendar year, Chelsea are in freefall and facing the prospect of missing out on any form of European soccer next year, which could have drastic ramifications on a club that just posted the highest annual losses in history.

New manager Liam Rosenior, targeted by the same expletive-laden chants usually saved for unpopular co-owner Behdad Eghbali, flipped a switch after the game as he lashed out at the players for what he acknowledged was an “unacceptable” performance—an understatement after what may well have been the team’s worst showing of the Premier League era.

With vocal protests, miserable results, ugly performances and spiralling finances, Chelsea are heading down a dark path from which there may be no recovering if urgent action is not taken.

What Did Rosenior Say?

Rosenior looks like a broken man. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

The man controversially brought in to replace Enzo Maresca following the Italian’s shock resignation in January is usually a calm presence in front of the microphone. Given the chance to voice his frustrations after the final whistle on Tuesday, Rosenior did not hold back this time.

“Unacceptable in every aspect of the game,” he told Sky Sports. “I keep coming out and defending the players, that was indefensible, that performance tonight.

“The manner of the goals we conceded, the duels that we lost. Something has to change drastically right here, right now.

“We need to look in the mirror. I need to look in the mirror. But I can’t keep coming out here and defending some of the things that we’re seeing. The general attitude, spirit was lacking—determination from three or four of the starting 11. That’s nowhere near enough for this club. I can’t come out and lie. I tell the truth. That was an unacceptable performance at every level.”

There have been suggestions over the past few weeks that Rosenior has already lost the faith of the Chelsea dressing room. The boss admitted there may be something to those claims.

“It looks that way, I won’t lie,” he conceded.

“That was unacceptable. [But] I don’t feel there’s a disconnect between me and the players. We work very closely with them in training, in individual meetings, team meetings. We are giving everything to the players. There is a lack of spirit, a lack of belief that can create that perspective that makes it look a certain way. I can’t argue with that at the moment because the run we’re on is unacceptable and that performance definitely was as well.

“It’s not about playing for me. It’s about playing for the club. It’s about playing for the shirt. It’s about playing to win games of football. I can speak on what I saw tonight. You can read anything into it that you want, whether they’re playing for me or not, but that performance in itself was damning. It stood everything against what I believe in.”

Trevoh Chalobah’s Surprising Response

Trevoh Chalobah bit back. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Center back Trevoh Chalobah, another who usually exudes calm away from the pitch, evidently did not appreciate suggestions that a lack of determination and effort from the players was to blame.

“I think the boys were running their socks off,” he disputed. “If you look in the dressing room, everyone is tired. It’s nothing to do with effort. We gave it our all. We got beat today. We ran today.

“The stats are stats. The boys are tired.”

Unfortunately for Chalobah, the stats do not lend themselves to his argument. In each of Chelsea’s 34 Premier League games this season, they have covered less ground than their opponents. Their per-game average of 106.1km leaves them rock bottom in the division, over two kilometers less than the next team above, Nottingham Forest.

Evidently, this is not solely Rosenior’s problem as the trend began under former boss Maresca. Is this a general issue with the squad? Or are Chelsea facing the inevitable consequences of a truncated summer break following the conclusion of the Club World Cup?

Will Rosenior Get Fired?

The manager is usually the first to go. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

We all know how this world works. When things turn sour, the simplest solution is to fire the manager.

Nothing else can change at Chelsea right now. The transfer window is closed, so the current squad is what it is. If Rosenior cannot get them singing to the right tune, perhaps someone else can.

Things are not as simple as handing Rosenior his marching orders, however. He signed a six-year contract just a few months ago and, aside from the humiliation facing the hierarchy by admitting their mistake in hiring Rosenior, there is also the not-so-small matter of compensation. Rosenior and his staff will be due an almighty fee if they are given the boot now.

If Chelsea pay up and go find somebody else to try and save the season, there is no guarantee things will work out anyway. It’s Champions League or bust for Chelsea and wasting more money on a fruitless quest to achieve a goal that has, in reality, already vanished would be the latest in a long line of poor business decisions.

Why the Chelsea Project Is Dead

Chelsea’s owners have created an unrecognisable mess. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

When Chelsea’s ownership group arrived in 2022, it was made clear that they wanted to take significant inspiration from Brighton, a team punching well above its weight and using data to land bargain after bargain in the transfer market.

That inspiration soon turned into an obsession as Chelsea stopped trying to follow Brighton’s example and instead looked to become Brighton.

In the four years since BlueCo’s arrival, no fewer than 15 players or staff members have made the move from Brighton to Chelsea.

Every Player or Staff Member to Join Chelsea From Brighton

Person Role Transfer Date Fee Paid Shim Mheuka Player (youth) July 2022 £4.25m Marc Cucurella Player Aug. 2022 £60m Zak Sturge Player (youth) Aug. 2022 Free Graham Potter Manager Sept. 2022 £15m Billy Reid Assistant Manager Sept. 2022 £1.3m Bruno Saltor Assistant Manager Sept. 2022 £1.3m Björn Hamberg Coach Sept. 2022 £1.3m Ben Roberts Goalkeeper Coach Sept. 2022 £1.3m Kyle Macaulay Recruitment Analyst Sept. 2022 £1.3m Paul Winstanley Sporting Director Nov. 2022 Undisclosed Robert Sánchez Player Aug. 2023 £25m Moisés Caicedo Player Aug. 2023 £115m Sam Jewell Director of Global Recruitment Feb. 2024 Undisclosed João Pedro Player July 2025 £60m Facundo Buonanotte Player (on loan) Sept. 2025 £2m

In total, Chelsea have paid a total of £287.85 million ($388.64 million) on their quest to cosplay as Brighton. That does not include the £13 million paid to former manager Graham Potter upon his dismissal, the £10 million to hire Maresca or the £15 million to sack Thomas Tuchel, the Champions League-winning manager BlueCo inherited.

Nor does that total include the strange circumstances surrounding another former Brighton player, Julio Enciso, who joined fellow BlueCo-owned Strasbourg last summer on a deal which is expected to lead to a permanent transfer to Chelsea further down the line. Valentín Barco, another former Seagull on the books at Strasbourg, is another widely expected to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea officials have put so much effort into becoming Brighton. A total of £1.5 billion has been spent on the playing squad, trying to operate as a version of the south coast outfit that has been bankrolled by rich owners.

Their reward? An absolute humbling by the very team they aspire to be, who have now climbed above Chelsea in the table and knocked the Blues out of the race for Champions League qualification.

To say the decision-makers need to reverse on the recruitment model that led Chelsea to this mess is no hot take, but finding a way out of this self-dug hole is not that easy.

Elite managers will only join if they are given assurances of change, having seen respected names like Tuchel, Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Maresca all hounded out by the ownership. High-level players will not be interested in approaches from a non-Champions League team promising to pay around half of the wages on offer elsewhere, and a break of the salary structure would lead to a wave of demands from current stars tied into discounted terms.

Chelsea are sleepwalking into a crisis, the sort of which is currently five games away from dragging Tottenham Hotspur to the Championship. Angry fans are doing their best to wake the club up, but the damage is already done. The only way out is a complete overhaul from head to toe, but that may not even be financially possible. There is no end to the nightmare in sight.

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