As 2026 enters its twilight, the drama, unpredictability and absolute spectacle that is the Liga MX playoffs takes center stage. The quest to become champions of Mexico’s top flight enters its unparalleled three-week action-packed sprint to the finish line.

The Liga MX Apertura 2026 regular season came to an end over the weekend, and after a thrilling final round of matches, the playoff field has been set with just eight teams remaining.

With Mexico coming off the incredible heights of the 2026 World Cup, it took a while for the Apertura 2026 season to truly captivate the Mexican soccer landscape, especially since the competition was interrupted by the 2026 Leagues Cup early in the campaign.

But the final weeks of the regular season truly set the stage for a very tasty playoff picture. The three biggest teams in Liga MX are the top three seeds entering the playoffs, with Chivas defeating Cruz Azul in Sunday’s regular season finale to claim the top spot in the standings, forcing the reigning Liga MX champions to settle for second and Club América third.

“La Liguilla,” as Liga MX playoffs are called, rarely disappoints. The level of quality raises significantly compared to the regular season, and the absolute spectacle on the pitch is the best thing Mexican soccer has going for it.

The quarterfinals round kicks everything off on Wednesday, and here’s all you need to know before the start of the Liga MX Apertura 2026 playoffs.

Liga MX Apertura 2026 Playoffs: Teams, Matchups

Chivas topped the Apertura 2026 regular season standings. | Simon Barber/Getty Images

Rank Team Points 1 Chivas 33 2 Cruz Azul 32 3 Club América 30 4 Atlas 28 5 Toluca 27 6 Monterrey 27 7 Club León 26 8 Pachuca 25

For the first time in exactly 15 years, Diego Milito led Chivas to the top spot in the regular season standings, and Los Rojiblancos enter the playoffs as the team to beat.

Still, if Chivas want to make the semifinals for the second season in a row, they’ll have to overcome the most in-form team in Liga MX entering the quarterfinals: Pachuca. After a slow start to the season, Benjamín Mora’s men have won four straight to sneak inside the top eight and are led by Apertura 2026 Golden Ball winner Salomón Rondón, who bagged 17 goals during the regular season.

Cruz Azul are looking to defend their crown after conquering glory back in May’s Clausura 2026 final. La Máquina have made the semifinals at the very least in each of the last six seasons, but they’ll have to be at their best to overcome a gritty Club León that was one of the most consistent teams of the regular season—though Cruz Azul will surely be glad they avoided Pachuca in the quarterfinals.

For the third year in a row, Club América and Monterrey meet in the playoffs. Las Águilas topped the standings for much of the season, and manager Guillermo Almada has transformed the most successful side in Liga MX history into real title contenders again. It was a complicated season for Monterrey, but two-straight wins got them into the dance, and manager Matías Almeyda has one of the most powerful—or most expensive—rosters in North America at his disposal.

Finally, in their first season under the command of their new ownership group, Atlas finished a very impressive fourth. Hosting the second-leg of the quarterfinals at home with one of the most passionate fanbases behind them should give them a boost against the mighty Toluca. Antonio Mohamed’s side prioritized winning the Concacaf Champions Cup in the spring, and after achieving their mission, Toluca are eager to reclaim their throne after back-to-back Liga MX titles in 2025.

Liga MX Apertura 2026 Playoffs: Schedule

Cruz Azul want to become the third team to win consecutive Liga MX titles in the last three years. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Liga MX Apertura 2026 Quarterfinals Schedule: First Legs

Matchup Date Kickoff Time Stadium Toluca vs. Atlas Wednesday, Nov. 25 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Estadio Nemesio Diez Monterrey vs. América Wednesday, Nov. 25 10:10 p.m. ET / 7:10 p.m. PT Estadio BBVA Pachuca vs. Chivas Thursday, Nov. 26 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Estadio Hidalgo León vs. Cruz Azul Thursday, Nov. 26 10:10 p.m. ET / 7:10 p.m. PT Estadio León

Liga MX Apertura 2026 Quarterfinals Schedule: Second Legs

Matchup Dates Kickoff Time Stadium Atlas vs. Toluca Saturday, Nov. 28 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Estadio Jalisco América vs. Moterrey Saturday, Nov. 28 10:10 p.m. ET / 7:10 p.m. PT Estadio Azteca Chivas vs. Pachuca Sunday, Nov. 29 8:07 p.m. ET / 5:07 p.m. PT Estadio Akron Cruz Azul vs. León Sunday, Nov. 29 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. ET Estadio Azteca

Full Liga MX Apertura 2026 Playoffs Schedule

Semifinals

First Legs : Dec. 2–3

: Dec. 2–3 Second Legs: Dec. 5–6

Final

First Legs: Dec. 10

Dec. 10 Second Leg: Dec. 11

The only thing that could potentially alter the Liga MX Apertura 2026 playoff schedule would be Toluca making the final. As 2026 Cocnacaf Champions Cup winners, Toluca will represent the region in the upcoming 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, where they will face the winner of the 2026 Copa Libertadores in the “Derby of the Americas” on Dec. 9 in Qatar.

If Toluca makes the final, then the Liga MX Apertura 2026 final would be postponed until Dec. 24–27.

Liga MX Apertura 2026 Playoffs: Format

USMNT 2026 World Cup player Alejandro Zendejas (right) could win his fourth Liga MX title with Club América. | Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty Images

Liga MX got rid of the play-in round that allowed an extra two teams to enter the playoffs. Now, the action of La Liguilla immediately starts with the quarterfinals.

The rest of the format remains unchanged. The four highest seeds host the second legs at home, and if the tie remains level after both legs, the higher seed will automatically qualify to the semifinals—there is no away-goals rule, extra time or penalty shootouts. This rule was made to further reward a high regular season finish and is also the tiebreaker come the semifinals.

Unlike other competitions across the world, there is no bracket in the Liga MX playoffs. Teams will be re-seeded after the quarterfinals depending on which teams qualify. The highest regular season seed will always face the lowest regular season seed that remains in contention.

If the Apertura 2026 final ends in a draw after both legs, then extra time and a potential penalty shootout will be required to crown a new champion.