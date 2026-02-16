Liga MX Clausura 2026 Standings After Chivas Defeats America in Clasico Nacional

The Liga MX Clausura 2026 action is heating up and the regular season standings are starting to highlight the contenders from the pretenders, and a marquee clash at the weekend sent shockwaves through the division.

Gabriel Milito’s Chivas dispatched André Jardine’s previously surging Club América 1–0 in El Clásico Nacional to maintain their perfect record through six games in the Clausura 2026.

Chivas’ nearest chasers also secured three points, and the stage is set for a vibrant clash this upcoming weekend.

But aside from the top two teams, the race to be among the top eight that qualify for the Liga MX playoffs is also taking a congested shape. A number of teams are within reach of the playoff spots, and the fight will only intensify in the coming weeks.

Here’s how the Liga MX Clausura 2026 table looks like after a packed weekend of action.

Liga MX Standings After Six Games of Clausura 2026

Raúl Rangel embodied the euphoria every Chivas fan felt after beating Club América. | Emiliano Morales/Jam Media/Getty Images

Position Team Points Goal Difference 1 Chivas 18 +7 2 Cruz Azul 13 +4 3 Pumas 12 +6 4 Toluca 12 +4 5 Pachuca 11 +3 6 Monterrey 10 +5 7 Tigres 10 +4 8 Atlas 10 -1 9 Necaxa 9 +1 10 Club América 8 0 11 Atlético San Luis 7 0 12 Tijuana 7 0 13 Puebla 5 -2 14 Querétaro 5 -3 15 FC Juárez 4 -4 16 Club León 4 -4 17 Mazatlán 3 -7 18 Santos Laguna 1 -13

Chivas have a commanding lead atop the standings following their 1–0 victory against América. Milito’s side are the first team in 16 years to have a perfect record through six games; coincidentally, José Luis Real’s Chivas were the last team to achieve this in the build-up to the 2010 World Cup.

Cruz Azul, Pumas, Toluca, Pachuca and Monterrey all collected three points over the weekend to try and keep up with the league leaders. All five teams secured positive results, but Pumas had to battle back from a two-goal disadvantage to beat Puebla on Friday night, a much-needed response after getting eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup in the first round.

Tigres and Atlas both lost against teams higher than them in the standings but would be the last two playoff teams if the season ended right now. Necaxa took advantage of América’s derby defeat to leapfrog them in the standings with a win against FC Juárez.

Elsewhere, the bottom two teams in the standings met on Sunday afternoon, and Mazatlán secured their first points of the term, defeating Santos Laguna 2–1 and relegating them to the basement of Liga MX.

Liga MX Clausura 2026 Gameweek 7 Schedule

Cruz Azul and Chivas will face off in a mouthwatering clash this weekend. | Simon Barber/Getty Images

Following an action-packed Gameweek 6, there are some very attractive matchups in store on the upcoming weekend slate, headlined by a clash between the top two teams in the standings, Cruz Azul vs. Chivas.

After winning El Clásico Nacional, Chivas will travel to Puebla to face Cruz Azul, the team that eliminated them in last season’s quarterfinals. The two sides play a similar style and the game promises to deliver the excitement in both penalty areas that El Clásico Nacional missed.

Elsewhere, Tigres will host Pachuca on Friday night to kick off the weekend action in a game between two teams inside the top eight that are separated by just one point.

Then, Pumas host Monterrey on Sunday in another marquee clash. Pumas will try to prove their strong, unbeaten start of the season isn’t a fluke, and Monterrey will be looking to finally put together a convincing performance worthy of the immense quality they boast in their ranks.

Matchup Date Kick-Off Time Tigres vs. Pachuca Feb. 20 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Puebla vs. Club América Feb. 20 10:06 p.m. ET / 7:06 p.m PT Atlas vs. Atlético San Luis Feb. 21 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT Club León vs. Santos Laguna Feb. 21 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Necaxa vs. Toluca Feb. 21 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Cruz Azul vs. Chivas Feb. 21 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT Tijuana vs. Mazatlán Feb. 21/22 12:10 a.m. ET / 9:10 p.m. PT Pumas vs. Monterrey Feb. 22 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT Querétaro vs. FC Juárez Feb. 22 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

