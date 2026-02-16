Liga MX Clausura 2026 Standings After Chivas Defeats America in Clasico Nacional
The Liga MX Clausura 2026 action is heating up and the regular season standings are starting to highlight the contenders from the pretenders, and a marquee clash at the weekend sent shockwaves through the division.
Gabriel Milito’s Chivas dispatched André Jardine’s previously surging Club América 1–0 in El Clásico Nacional to maintain their perfect record through six games in the Clausura 2026.
Chivas’ nearest chasers also secured three points, and the stage is set for a vibrant clash this upcoming weekend.
But aside from the top two teams, the race to be among the top eight that qualify for the Liga MX playoffs is also taking a congested shape. A number of teams are within reach of the playoff spots, and the fight will only intensify in the coming weeks.
Here’s how the Liga MX Clausura 2026 table looks like after a packed weekend of action.
Liga MX Standings After Six Games of Clausura 2026
Position
Team
Points
Goal Difference
1
Chivas
18
+7
2
Cruz Azul
13
+4
3
Pumas
12
+6
4
Toluca
12
+4
5
Pachuca
11
+3
6
Monterrey
10
+5
7
Tigres
10
+4
8
Atlas
10
-1
9
Necaxa
9
+1
10
Club América
8
0
11
Atlético San Luis
7
0
12
Tijuana
7
0
13
Puebla
5
-2
14
Querétaro
5
-3
15
FC Juárez
4
-4
16
Club León
4
-4
17
Mazatlán
3
-7
18
Santos Laguna
1
-13
Chivas have a commanding lead atop the standings following their 1–0 victory against América. Milito’s side are the first team in 16 years to have a perfect record through six games; coincidentally, José Luis Real’s Chivas were the last team to achieve this in the build-up to the 2010 World Cup.
Cruz Azul, Pumas, Toluca, Pachuca and Monterrey all collected three points over the weekend to try and keep up with the league leaders. All five teams secured positive results, but Pumas had to battle back from a two-goal disadvantage to beat Puebla on Friday night, a much-needed response after getting eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup in the first round.
Tigres and Atlas both lost against teams higher than them in the standings but would be the last two playoff teams if the season ended right now. Necaxa took advantage of América’s derby defeat to leapfrog them in the standings with a win against FC Juárez.
Elsewhere, the bottom two teams in the standings met on Sunday afternoon, and Mazatlán secured their first points of the term, defeating Santos Laguna 2–1 and relegating them to the basement of Liga MX.
Liga MX Clausura 2026 Gameweek 7 Schedule
Following an action-packed Gameweek 6, there are some very attractive matchups in store on the upcoming weekend slate, headlined by a clash between the top two teams in the standings, Cruz Azul vs. Chivas.
After winning El Clásico Nacional, Chivas will travel to Puebla to face Cruz Azul, the team that eliminated them in last season’s quarterfinals. The two sides play a similar style and the game promises to deliver the excitement in both penalty areas that El Clásico Nacional missed.
Elsewhere, Tigres will host Pachuca on Friday night to kick off the weekend action in a game between two teams inside the top eight that are separated by just one point.
Then, Pumas host Monterrey on Sunday in another marquee clash. Pumas will try to prove their strong, unbeaten start of the season isn’t a fluke, and Monterrey will be looking to finally put together a convincing performance worthy of the immense quality they boast in their ranks.
Matchup
Date
Kick-Off Time
Tigres vs. Pachuca
Feb. 20
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Puebla vs. Club América
Feb. 20
10:06 p.m. ET / 7:06 p.m PT
Atlas vs. Atlético San Luis
Feb. 21
6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
Club León vs. Santos Laguna
Feb. 21
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Necaxa vs. Toluca
Feb. 21
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Cruz Azul vs. Chivas
Feb. 21
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
Tijuana vs. Mazatlán
Feb. 21/22
12:10 a.m. ET / 9:10 p.m. PT
Pumas vs. Monterrey
Feb. 22
6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
Querétaro vs. FC Juárez
Feb. 22
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
