Lionel Messi Chasing 64 Years of History After World Cup Call-Up

Few would’ve begrudged Lionel Messi for, in the words of Peter Drury, “conquering his final peak” and riding off into the sunset.

A unified Argentina team rallied around the all-time great in Qatar to ensure he captured the crown that his career deserves. Messi produced one of the finest individual World Cup campaigns in 2022, inspiring La Albiceleste to their first global conquest since Diego Maradona dominated in Mexico 36 years before.

But the international retirement some suspected after enjoying his crowning glory never arrived. Still performing at a freakishly high level despite approaching 40, it then seemed inevitable that Messi would target history in North America this summer.

And not merely because he’ll be competing at his sixth World Cup. Argentina is aiming to become only the third nation in the tournament’s 96-year history to defend its title.

Every Nation to Win Consecutive Men’s World Cups

Nation Years Italy 1934, 1938 Brazil 1958, 1962

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Chasing Brazil’s World Cup History

Argentina is the World Cup holders. | David Ramos/FIFA/Getty Images

Doubts remained right up until Lionel Scaloni named his final 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup whether Messi would be included, especially after he suffered an apparent hamstring injury in Inter Miami’s final MLS outing before the mid-season break.

While Argentina has shown signs of evolution in the absence of their delightful No. 10 over the past 12 months, Scaloni was never going to leave Messi out if he made himself available.

The 38-year-old is one of 17 players in Scaloni’s roster who were also present in Qatar, with the savvy national team manager opting for continuity. Messi will play a leading role for the holders, who are aiming to become the first team in 64 years to retain the World Cup.

Only eight nations have ever gotten their hands on the trophy since the tournament‘s 1930 inception, yet Brazil, in 1962, is the most recent to win back-to-back World Cups. Vittorio Pozzo’s Italy also won twice in succession in 1934 and 1938.

Argentina has come close once before, with Maradona’s uninspiring holders reaching the final in 1990 before being edged out by the superior West Germany in a drab contest decided by Andreas Brehme’s penalty. 1994 champions Brazil were cast aside in the showpiece event by France four years later—a final overshadowed by the prematch drama surrounding superstar Ronaldo.

Les Blues won the World Cup for a second time in 2018, and, off the back of a Kylian Mbappé hat-trick, took the 2022 final to penalties. Regarded as one of soccer‘s greatest games, Argentina held its nerve from 12 yards to thrust Messi’s legacy into an impenetrable realm.

Excluding France in Qatar, the holders have generally struggled at World Cups in the 21st century. At four of the six tournaments, they’ve failed to make it out of the group.

Messi Fighting Champions’ Curse

Year Winner Performance Four Years Later 1998 France Group Stage Exit 2002 Brazil Quarterfinal Exit 2006 Italy Group Stage Exit 2010 Spain Group Stage Exit 2014 Germany Group Stage Exit 2018 France Final 2022 Argentina TBD

How Brazil Retained the World Cup in 1962

Brazil is the only nation to retain the World Cup. | Bettman/Getty Images

A teenage Pelé helped Brazil vanquish the demons of the defeat to Uruguay on home soil when he scored six times in the knockout stage to help the Seleção win the World Cup for the first time in 1958.

When Brazil made the short trip across South America to defend its crown four years later, soccer had changed. The free-scoring bliss of the 1950s was long gone, with the sport now dominated by more cynical approaches that emphasised opponent nullification by any means.

Brazil wasn’t all that different from the team that triumphed in Sweden, although a key tactical switch fought against stagnation. The aggressive 4-2-4 that dominated four years earlier became more of a lopsided 4-3-3, supplying greater defensive stability.

A groin injury meant Pelé wasn’t counted upon, with the idiosyncratic Garrincha instead coming to the fore. The winger was believed to have been inspired by the arrival of his partner, the glamorous singer Elza Soares, midway through the tournament. Garrincha put a slow start to the World Cup behind him and took the mantle from the stricken Pelé.

Brazil won their group unbeaten before overcoming England 3–1 in the quarterfinals thanks to a Garrincha brace. Hosts Chile sought to kick the dazzling winger out of the semifinals, eventually forcing Garrincha to deliver an uncompromising knee that resulted in his dismissal. Before that, though, he’d struck twice in a 4–2 Brazilian victory. The star man’s red card was subsequently rescinded by Peruvian referee Arturo Yamasaki, meaning he was available for the final against Czechoslovakia.

The Czechs were no more than gritty and functional. Brazil may not have been as swashbuckling as the Swedish sojourn, but the reigning champion nonetheless had too much in the final. Brazil fought back from a goal down to win comfortably, 3–1. Vavà became the first player in World Cup history to score in two finals.

The Seleção’s superiority over the rest of the world remained distinct until their disastrous campaign of 1966, although few were enamored with the overall quality of the tournament. There were glimpses from Garrincha, but the glorious individualism of the 1950s was beginning to wane.

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