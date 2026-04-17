Lionel Messi Buys Soccer Club, Ambitious Plans Laid Out

Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its foundations, and continuing to invest in talent. The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots. UE Cornellà Mission Statement

Lionel Messi’s return to Spanish soccer is complete, well … in part. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is the new owner of UE Cornellà, a team based around 70 miles up the coast from Barcelona.

Combining club ownership with his ongoing playing career with Inter Miami and Argentina, Messi’s arrival is quickly serving to put the team from the Tercera Federación—Spain’s fifth tier—on the map.

Founded in 1951, Cornellà have spent much of their history floating between Spain’s fourth and sixth levels. But a sustained spell in the third tier from 2014 until 2024, at one point finishing as high as fourth place in the league standings three years in a row, shows the potential there is. However, successive relegations since 2024 have pushed the club back to tier five.

Messi’s Chief Ambition With Cornellà Made Clear

Cornellà has a reputation for developing players and is what the club prides itself on.

Jordi Alba, Messi’s teammate for many years, spent two seasons with the club after being released from La Masia at the age of 16. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya also passed through, prior to journeying to England as a teenager to make his career.

The statement announcing the takeover suggests Messi is keen on continuing that legacy: “Messi’s commitment to young talent is also reflected in the club’s strong youth structure, with teams competing in the top youth categories at both national and regional levels. This commitment has also been demonstrated by the Argentina captain through other youth development initiatives, such as the Messi Cup—a tournament featuring eight of the world’s top U16 teams.

Messi famously joined Barcelona aged 13 and spent the next 21 years of his life rewriting the club’s history. The opportunity to build his own version of that is too good to miss.

That ties into exactly what he said as recently as January 2026 when discussing what comes next.

“I don’t see myself as a coach,” Messi told Argentine streaming channel Luzu TV.

“I like the idea of being a manager, but I’d prefer to be an owner. I’d like to have my own club, start from the bottom, and make it grow. To be able to give the kids the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. If I had to choose, that's what would appeal to me most.”

Messi Shown Roadmap by Former Teammate’s Achievement

Gerard Pique co-owns FC Andorra. | Martin Silva Cosentino/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Messi has witnessed firsthand what might be possible at first-team level.

In December 2018, close friend Gerard Pique turned his hand to club ownership with the purchase of FC Andorra. Although based in the foreign microstate of the same name, the team competed in Spain’s soccer pyramid and were in the fifth tier at the time—just as Cornellà are now.

Fast forward a few years and Andorra reached Spain’s second division—often referred to as La Liga 2—as soon as 2022. They were relegated two seasons later but have since returned and look set for a top-half finish in 2025–26. Promotion to La Liga sooner rather than later is the obvious target.

In England, Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac picked up Wrexham in the equivalent level—the National League represents step five on the ladder. Now, after three successive promotions from 2022–23 onwards, the Red Dragons are fighting to get into the Premier League for 2026–27.

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