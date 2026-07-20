Lionel Messi Can Still Win a Trophy This Summer After World Cup Heartbreak

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul fell short of the World Cup title on Sunday, with Argentina falling to Spain in a disheartening effort through extra time. Nevertheless, their hopes of lifting a trophy this summer are still very much alive.

With the World Cup now wrapped up, the duo is set to return to MLS side Inter Miami to continue the North American season, with the chance to win three team trophies before the end of 2026—and one as soon as this summer.

The Leagues Cup, the annual tournament between select MLS teams and every team from Mexico’s Liga MX, is set to kick off in early August and has historically been a successful tournament for the Herons. Back in 2023, in the first month after Messi joined as a free agent, they won the entire tournament, and in 2025, they advanced to the final before a scuffle-filled loss to the Seattle Sounders, in front of a sold-out Lumen Field.

While neither are expected to play in Miami’s first match back from the World Cup—a regular-season game against the Chicago Fire on Wednesday, both are likely to be available for the Leagues Cup group stage, which begins Aug. 5.

Should Inter Miami make another run to the trophy, they would become the first team to qualify for three finals in the competition and the first to win it twice. For Messi, a win would extend his world-record trophy total to 47 and provide a winning moment just 48 days after Argentina’s World Cup heartbreak.

How Does Leagues Cup Work?

MLS teams have dominated Leagues Cup in recent seasons. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Leagues Cup features 18 of the 30 MLS teams and all 18 Liga MX teams, and they play cross-league in three “Phase One” games each. Those results rank teams in a table alongside their fellow MLS or Liga MX teams, and the top four in each league advance to the knockout stage.

The quarterfinals kick off the single-elimination knockout stages with assured cross-league play, before the semifinals and final offer teams from the same league a chance to battle each other.

In Phase One, match winners will be awarded the traditional three points for a win and one point for a draw after 90 minutes of play. However, all tied matches will end in a penalty shootout, with the shootout winner earning two points and the loser one.

Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup Schedule

Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi settled for second place in the 2025 Leagues Cup. | Steph Chambers/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

Inter Miami’s dreams of claiming a second Leagues Cup title will start with three Phase One games, all at home, against Atlético San Luis, CF Monterrey and Club Léon. Against Monterrey, Miami forward Germán Berterame will face his former teammates. At the same time, Hugo Cuypers—who led the MLS Golden Boot race with Chicago Fire heading into the World Cup—could play a key role for Monterrey, having recently joined the side.

No dates have been set for the quarterfinals or semifinals, but the final and third-place games will be played on Sept. 6, with each of the finalists and the third-place finisher earning spots in the 2027 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami Leagues Cup Group Stage Schedule

Date Kickoff Time Opponent Venue Aug. 5 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Atlético San Luis Nu Stadium Aug. 8 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT CF Monterrey Nu Stadium Aug. 12 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Club Léon Nu Stadium

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