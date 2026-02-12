Lionel Messi Doubtful for MLS Season Opener As Inter Miami Confirm Injury

Lionel Messi is a major injury doubt for Inter Miami’s MLS season opener against LAFC on Feb. 21 after sustaining a hamstring strain in the preseason clash with Barcelona SC.

Messi scored his first goal of the calendar year before exiting in the pitch after 58 minutes, watching the remainder of the match from the bench.

Miami confirmed in a statement on Wednesday the severity of Messi’s issue, which puts in doubt his participation at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“Messi did not participate in training this Wednesday, Feb. 11due to a muscle strain in his left hamstring sustained during the match against Barcelona SC in Ecuador, which has persisted since then,” the statement read.

“The player underwent additional medical tests that confirmed the diagnosis. His gradual return to training will depend on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days.”

Messi Could Miss Inter Miami’s 2026 MLS Debut

Lionel Messi could miss Miami’s first official game as MLS champions. | Esteban Vega La-Rotta/AFP/Getty Images

Messi’s hamstring injury could not come at a worse time, with Miami only days away from starting their MLS title-defense in their fast approaching season opener.

Recent precedent doesn’t inspire much hope for the Herons. Messi suffered a similar injury back in August and missed two games for Miami, he then returned after 11 days but only aggravated the issue and was forced to miss an extra two games.

With or without Messi, the Herons will make the trip to BMO Field to make their official debut as MLS holders. The same can’t be said about Miami’s last preseason friendly, a match that will no longer go on as scheduled thanks to Messi’s latest injury setback.

Inter Miami Postpone Friendly in Puerto Rico

Lionel Messi’s injury resulted in a schedule change for Inter Miami. | Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Messi and Miami were scheduled to travel to Puerto Rico to face Ecuadorian powerhouse Independiente del Valle in the final match of their preseason “Champions Tour” on Feb. 13.

Exactly 10 minutes after Miami confirmed Messi’s injury, they released another statement announcing the friendly in Puerto Rico has been postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 26.

“The club, in collaboration with the event promoter and the government of Puerto Rico, believe shifting the match will allow for the best experience for fans in Puerto Rico,” the statement said.

Messi himself was quoted in the statement, with the Argentine sharing some insight on his fresh fitness issue.

“Unfortunately, I felt some muscle tightness in the last match,” Messi said. “But we were really looking forward to seeing you, so together with the club we worked on finding an alternative date to be able to travel and play in Puerto Rico. We know the excitement and the desire you have to watch an Inter Miami match, and it will be very special to make it happen soon.”

The expectation is that Messi will be back available to play at the new appointed date, marking the first time he plays a match on Puerto Rican soil. The kick-off time, opponent and stadium where the friendly was originally supposed to take place will remain unchanged.

READ THE LATEST INTER MIAMI NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE