Lionel Messi Breaks Historic World Cup Scoring Record

Lionel Messi has become the leading goalscorer in World Cup history after netting his 17th goal in the competition to open Monday’s meeting with Austria.

Messi had actually missed the opportunity to break the record earlier in the game as he sliced a penalty wide of the post, but he was not to be denied as he slotted home from the edge of the box to put Argentina ahead.

He now moves clear of the previous record holder, Miroslav Klose, who drops down to second with 16 goals to his name.

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Top Scorers in World Cup History

Player Goals Scored Lionel Messi 17 Miroslav Klose 16 Ronaldo 15 Gerd Müller 14 Kylian Mbappé 14

France forward Kylian Mbappé remains in pursuit of the record, having taking his own tally to 14 in just 15 games to open the tournament, and could climb up the standings just hours later as France takes to the field to face Iraq.

Messi became the first player in history to feature at six World Cups earlier this summer—later joined at that tally by Cristiano Ronaldo—having played at every tournament since his first in 2006.

He entered the 2026 edition with 13 goals to his name but a hat trick in Argentina’s opening victory over Algeria quickly thrust him up the scoring charts and left him level with Klose on 16, setting up a run at the record.

“For 20 years, he's had us used to seeing things like this, and he inspires everyone who watches him play,” manager Lionel Scaloni reflected after Messi’s famous hat trick.

Messi downplayed the significance of the record in the aftermath of the Algeria game, insisting it was “just a statistic, nothing more,” while simultaneously acknowledging the importance of sitting in the same bracket as Klose, Ronaldo and Gerd Müller.

Alongside breaking the scoring record, Messi also became the first player in tournament history to score in six consecutive World Cup games, having netted five across four knockout games all the way back in 2022.

The records were not all positive, however, as Messi also became the player with the most penalty misses in World Cup history, seeing his third spot kick denied, but his all-important strike quickly saw that brushed under the rug.

The goal takes Messi up to 121 for Argentina, behind only Ronaldo’s 143 on the scoring charts in men’s international soccer. Ronaldo has played 28 more games than his long-time career rival.

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