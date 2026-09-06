Lionel Messi Sets Latest MLS Record in Starring Performance vs. Ex-Barcelona Manager

Lionel Messi may be hanging up his boots from international soccer, but he still appears at his prime when on the pitch. The 39-year-old Argentine is making history in nearly every game he plays.

On Saturday, Messi picked up a pair of assists in Inter Miami’s 2–2 draw with Atlanta United, becoming the first player in MLS history to hit 30 goal contributions in three separate seasons. He now has a Golden Boot-leading 18 goals and 12 assists in just 20 league appearances this year.

Messi whipped in a corner to Casemiro, which the Brazilian veteran headed home in the 32nd minute for his second goal of the season. 15 minutes later, Messi threaded a perfect through-ball to Luis Suárez, who buried it for his 12th MLS goal of the season.

Between the sticks, Dayne St. Clair stopped a penalty from Miguel Almirón before allowing a late spot kick against Breel Embolo. It gave the Swiss World Cup star his debut goal against Messi, shortly after earning a red card in the World Cup quarterfinal match between the two.

“No revenge, it’s always a pleasure to play against the greatest, [but] it’s two different games,” Embolo told Apple TV post-match.

Gerardo Martino’s Emotional Embrace

Tata Martino showed his appreciation to Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The draw marked an emotional return for Gerardo “Tata” Martino, the Argentine manager from Messi’s own hometown of Rosario. Martino led the Herons to the best regular season performance in MLS history back in 2024 (74 points), before leaving the job for “personal reasons,” which remain unknown.

Martino also coached Messi at Barcelona (2013–2014), stepping down after a brief, trophy-less stint, and for the Argentina national team (2014–16), enduring two-consecutive losses in the Copa América final. The now 63-year-old, who is back with an Atlanta side he helped win the 2018 MLS Cup, made sure to embrace his former star player after the match.

🚨 WATCH: Leo Messi ran over to embrace Tata Martino ahead of today’s game against Atlanta United. 🤩💗🖤



🎥 Pablobe First via IG pic.twitter.com/8tJxrOy5Il — Inter Miami News Hub (@Intermiamicfhub) September 6, 2026

“I wish I could have done it before, but this was my first chance,” Martino said of the hug, which has since taken over Argentine social media.

“He has been through a lot in the past two months, from a soccer standpoint and family issues. I wanted to give him that hug ... As much as it hurt all of us Argentines to hear him say he is done playing for that shirt, we all knew this day was coming. We are all selfish and want him to keep playing for that shirt. But the time has come for him to be with his family and enjoy his life.”

Miami’s Defensive Issues Remain

Casemiro played center back for the second consecutive game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Messi’s brilliance continued to shine, but the Herons failed to make up any ground in the hopeful race for the Supporters’ Shield. Despite league-leading Nashville SC dropping points in a scoreless draw against New York City FC, Inter Miami’s result kept them 11 points behind the leaders and third in MLS.

Part of it comes down to a flawed defensive setup. For the second-straight game, Casemiro departed his usual defensive midfield role to line up at center back and wasn’t as composed as he was the week prior, making a giveaway on Atlanta’s first goal and conceding a penalty.

Falcón, meanwhile, struggled with Atlanta’s press and pace alongside Casemiro. At the same time, Fricio Caicedo conceded a penalty and committed five fouls while playing left back instead of the 18-year-old’s usual center back role.

After selling all-time club appearance leader Noah Allen to the Chicago Fire, the Herons are left with very little versatility in defense, which became a central story on Saturday.

Now, the focus turns to a road battle with Chicago Fire FC and Robert Lewandowski on Wednesday, before returning home for a vital clash against Nashville SC on Saturday, which could be the nail in the coffin for the Herons’ Shield dreams.