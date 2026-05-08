Lionel Messi Pulls Back the Curtain on ‘Beautiful’ Rivalry With Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi looked back at his epic rivalry with Real Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting the two were “always on good terms” despite how often the world pitted them against one another.

Messi and Ronaldo, widely regarded as the two best soccer players of all time, spent nearly a decade competing for titles in Spain and individual accolades across the sport. Even in the twilight of their careers, the two are still at the center of the omnipresent G.O.A.T debate, but there was never any bad blood behind the scenes, according to the Argentine.

“Those comparisons or competitions are something natural in the world of soccer. It’s normal, just like it happens with clubs or national teams, but it was never anything beyond sports,” Messi revealed in an interview on Lo Del Pollo.

“I was at Barcelona and he was at Real Madrid, playing Clasicos, and we were competing for everything both collectively and individually, so people were always comparing us. What both of us achieved made the rivalry even bigger.

“We didn’t meet often except during matches or award ceremonies, where everyone was always watching to see whether he or I would win. But we were always on good terms. Now we’re far away and at different stages of our lives, but what happened was a beautiful sporting rivalry.”

Messi vs. Ronaldo: By the Numbers

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo are two legends of the game. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

During their time in Spain, Messi and Ronaldo took turns lifting silverware and etching their names atop the record books. The Argentine is the all-time leading goalscorer in La Liga while the Portuguese phenom shares the same title for the Champions League.

Along the way, they traded the Ballon d’Or trophy from 2008 to 2017 until Luka Modrić broke the trend in 2018. Messi took home the prestigious honor eight times, while Ronaldo has five to his name.

Even as they entered the last act of their careers, they still continue to add to their illustrious résumés. Messi is making MLS history for fun ever since his move to Inter Miami, while Ronaldo continues his pursuit of 1,000 goals at Al Nassr.

Both have enjoyed careers that likely no player could replicate again. Just take a look at how their overall statistics compare:

Player Appearances Goals Assists Trophies Lionel Messi 1151 906 408 48 Cristiano Ronaldo 1320 971 261 34

Could Messi and Ronaldo Face Off at the 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi could meet at the 2026 World Cup. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Messi and Ronaldo’s rivalry didn’t just exist at the club level; it stretched to their national teams. Many believe the former’s 2022 World Cup triumph with La Albiceleste crowned him the undisputed best player of all time since the latter is missing the ever-elusive trophy from his cabinet.

In what will likely be both of their final World Cups this summer, Messi and Ronaldo could get one last chance to face off in a competitive match before they hang up their boots. Should Portugal and Argentina win their respective groups, which they are expected to do, they will meet in the quarterfinals.

It would be a blockbuster showdown between the two legends with a trip to the World Cup semifinals on the line. It would also mark their first competitive meeting since Juventus defeated Barcelona 3–0 in the 2020–21 Champions League group stage.

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