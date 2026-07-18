Lionel Messi’s Record for Argentina in World Cup Finals

There’s a chance that Sunday’s World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be Lionel Messi’s final match on the international stage.

The record eight-time Ballon d’Or winner turned 39 midway through the current tournament and could feasibly call time on his 21-year Argentina career when it’s completed. If that’s to be the case, he will be desperately searching for a farewell fitting of his legendary status.

Argentina is considered the underdog for Sunday’s gargantuan tie, but Messi’s artistry has seen the team defy the odds multiple times already this summer. One final hurrah is very possible, especially considering Messi’s form of eight goals and four assists across seven World Cup matches in North America.

But how has Messi fared during his previous outings in the World Cup final?

How Has Messi Fared in Past World Cup Finals?

Messi lost his first World Cup final appearance. | PEDRO UGARTE/AFP/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, this is not Messi’s first rodeo. The World Cup final has twice been graced by his otherworldly presence, although even his sorcery was not enough to clinch the crown during 2014’s showpiece event against Germany.

Messi had been exceptional en route to a first-ever World Cup final and was expected to carry La Albiceleste to yet another title, made all the sweeter by the competition being held in neighboring Brazil. The diminutive magician had scored four in the group stage and registered an assist in the round of 16 win over Switzerland.

With Brazil having been utterly destroyed in the semifinal by Germany, however—famously losing 7–1 in one of the World Cup’s greatest games—Argentina was naturally a touch trepidatious for its first final since 1990. That fear was ultimately justified.

Messi and his compatriots were defeated by Germany in extra time, Mario Götze netting the only goal of the match in the 113th minute. The Inter Miami star, then of Barcelona, couldn’t summon his trademark sorcery as Argentina fell agonizingly short, but he was still awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

Messi finally tasted World Cup glory in 2022. | Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

There would be redemption for Messi, though. Many pondered whether or not the 2022 World Cup would be his final international tournament, especially after he produced an exceptional campaign en route to finally winning the trophy he had most coveted across a silverware-laden career.

Messi had scored five times for Argentina as Lionel Scaloni’s men overcame an early shock at the hands of Saudi Arabia to reach the final two. Another European adversary lay in wait, this time defending world champions France standing in Messi’s path.

Having failed to influence the 2014 final, no such accusation could be leveled at him eight years later in Qatar. After two goal involvements in the semifinal win over Croatia, Messi opened the scoring against France with a well-taken penalty, which was soon added to by Ángel Di María.

A quick-fire Kylian Mbappé brace forced extra time, but Messi once again restored Argentina’s lead in the 108th minute—although another goal from his then Paris Saint-Germain teammate Mbappé resulted in penalties.

Messi slotted home his spot kick in the shootout despite the enormous pressure, wandering up to the ball and casually rolling it beyond Hugo Lloris. Then all he could do was wait as Emiliano Martínez made himself the hero, saving from Kingsley Coman and putting off Aurélien Tchouaméni as Argentina secured the world title.

Will Messi make it two victories from three World Cup finals on Sunday? Only time will tell.

Messi in World Cup Finals

Year Result Messi Goal Involvements 2014 Germany 1–0 Argentina (AET) 0 2022 Argentina 3–3 (4–2p) France 2

How Has Argentina Fared in Past World Cup Finals?

Diego Maradona dragged Argentina to glory in 1986. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Messi’s 50% success rate in World Cup finals is matched by the Argentina teams that came before him. In a total of six appearances in the showpiece event, La Albiceleste have come out champions on three occasions.

Argentina’s first-ever appearance in the World Cup final came in the inaugural tournament, where it was beaten 4–2 by fellow South Americans Uruguay. It would have to wait another 48 years before gracing the final again.

The 1978 tournament yielded a first title for La Albiceleste, even if the competition’s format was wildly different to what audiences are familiar with today. Four groups were whittled down to two in the second round, after which the winners of those groups competed for the ultimate prize. Argentina faced the Netherlands, winning 3–1 after extra time.

Diego Maradona’s heroics brought another world title for Argentina in 1986, the magician’s fabled quarterfinal performance against England followed by wins over Belgium and, most crucially Germany. But Die Mannschaft earned its revenge four years later, beating Argentina 1–0 in the final in Rome.

Argentina in World Cup Finals Before Messi

Year Result 1930 Uruguay 4–2 Argentina 1978 Argentina 3–1 Netherlands (AET) 1986 Argentina 3–2 Germany 1990 Germany 1–0 Argentina

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