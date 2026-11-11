Lionel Messi Upstaged by Masterful Performance From Eight-Year-Old Son

On the same weekend Lionel Messi and Inter Miami secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference for the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs, his youngest son Ciro led the Herons’ U–10 side to a title with a spectacular performance.

The eight-year-old scored a brace as Miami’s U–10 side won the Legends Cup with a 10–3 victory over Athletum FC. The team, which also has Luis Suárez’s son Lauti in their ranks, went undefeated on the road to the title, winning their four games with an aggregate score of 26–5.

But it was Ciro’s performance in the final that stole headlines, especially for scoring a goal that resembled the countless goals his father has buried throughout his career.

¡Doblete de Ciro! ⚡️⚡️



💪 Nuestro equipo U10, más cerca del título de Legends Cup. pic.twitter.com/BR6QKYaqI9 — Inter Miami CF Academy (@InterMiamiAcad) November 8, 2026

The youngest of the Messi clan received the ball on the edge of the box surrounded by two defenders, but a lightning fast cut-back inside gave him just enough time and space to curl a left-footed strike into the far corner.

“None of them came out lefty. Ciro is also right footed,” Messi said about his three sons back in 2019. The fact that Ciro’s strike was buried with his weaker foot makes the action even more impressive.

It’s the third trophy Ciro lifts for Miami’s youth teams this year after winning the Adidas Champions Cup and the Dreams Cup back in the spring with the Herons’s U–8 side. He was named tournament MVP of the latter.

But Ciro wasn’t the only member of the Messi family to win the Legends Cup. Messi’s middle-child, Mateo, won the tournament with the Miami’s U–12 team, also bagging a goal in the final.

Thiago, Mateo, Ciro: Messi’s Three Sons Chasing Professional Dream

Lionel Messi’s three sons play at Inter Miami’s academy. | MB Media/Getty Images

All three of Messi’s sons, Thiago (14), Mateo (11) and Ciro (8), are following in their father’s footsteps and play in Miami’s academy. The trio has all lifted multiple titles in recent years.

Over the summer, Messi turned down any possibility of his oldest son Thiago—who also played at Barcelona and PSG during his younger years—moving to Barcelona’s La Masia. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner insisted the now 14-year-old would continue developing at Miami. The speculation mostly came from Thiago reaching the age Messi was (13) when he left Argentina to join Barcelona’s academy.

Nevertheless, with all three boys playing and making a difference, the family’s next generation is paving the way for Messi’s legacy to be continued. But according to Messi, his three sons are very different players.

“Thiago is more of a thinker,” Messi revealed. “More of an organizer, more of a midfielder. Yes, [Mateo] is more of a striker; he likes to score and be near the goal. He’s got a high intelligence of the game. Ciro is more explosive, more of a dribbler that likes taking on his man one-on-one. He likes to make his own play.”

In the past Messi expressed his regret at not prioritizing his education, particularly never learning English, and revealed he doesn’t want his sons to make the same mistakes. But the trio of Messi boys, at least for now, seem motivated to try and one day reach the professional level.