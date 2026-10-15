‘I’m Convinced’—Lisandro Martinez Names the Only Way Man Utd Can ‘Move Forward’

Lisandro Martínez has attempted to clarify his explosive comments made in the immediate aftermath of Manchester United’s Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid, insisting he believes the way forward is to “keep working together, with ambition and commitment.”

In two postgame interviews, Martínez admitted frustration at what he felt was insufficient recruitment during the summer transfer window to build on what was a strong end to the 2025–26 campaign that brought a return to the Champions League.

Sporting director Jason Wilcox seemed to take the brunt of his ire, although what he said could also have been perceived as throwing his current colleagues under the bus.

It’s not a complete climbdown, but posting a written statement as an Instagram story, Martínez said his initial comments were born out of “anger and frustration” following a disappointing result.

“Those who know me know how I live football, with passion, commitment and a huge desire to win. And when things don’t go our way, it hurts, especially when representing a club with the history and stature of Manchester United,” he said.

“My words reflect how I feel and how much I want to see this club competing for the biggest honors. Those high standards are part of how I see football and the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.”

Martinez Takes Responsibility for Poor Results

The defender went public with his blunt frustrations. | Florencia Tan Jun/UEFA/Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup winner said “wanting more” is about the “ambition we must all have as part of this club. To keep growing, to become stronger and to have everything we need to compete at the highest level. These are standards we must all hold ourselves to, starting with me.”

Wayne Rooney spoke in the aftermath of the Prime Video interview about it being fine for ambitious players to demand more from their club and teammates—he himself very famously did in 2010 in a move that threatened to pave the way for his departure—but he took issue with that coming publicly from someone like Martínez, who hasn’t performed well.

Martínez addressed the backlash over his own form and questions over the team’s stark decline; the same club that took more points than any other in the final 17 Premier League games of last season has suddenly only been able to win two games out of nine in all competitions at the start of this one.

“I know that, first and foremost, it’s us, the players, who have to deliver, and I put myself at the front of that responsibility,” he said. “We need to demand even more of ourselves and work together to take Manchester United back to the top.

“I believe in my teammates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward. I’m convinced that the way forward is to keep working together, with ambition and commitment. My goal has been the same since day one, to win, to compete at the highest level and to give everything I have for this badge.”

Can Martinez Survive at Man Utd—Does He Even Want to?

Martínez has a contract until 2027 that has an option through 2028. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Doubts have been cast over Martínez’s future at Old Trafford. His contract runs out next summer but includes an option for an extra 12 months until 2028. The Athletic notes the defender doesn’t want his contract extended beyond this season and would still prefer to head to Spain, after an unfulfilled desire to join Atlético Madrid this past summer. United have similar doubts.

But the player’s camp appears insistent this week’s comments were not a way to force his way out, with the same report explaining that people close to him claim he would have made the same comments regardless of the time remaining on his contract.

It is implied that Martínez is not necessarily alone in his frustration, but the outburst was met with “surprise” and at least one teammate confronted him about it.

There has been no decision on any formal punishment at present, but a fine is expected. Michael Carrick may have a tough choice to make over his inclusion for the weekend clash with Leeds United, because the defense is already stretched thin.

There is a suggestion from The Athletic that “none of” Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada or co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will “allow Martínez’s comments to go unchecked.”