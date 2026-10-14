Three Potential Destinations For Lisandro Martinez After Explosive Man Utd Rant

Following a spectacular, all-out attack on Manchester United’s board and overall recruitment strategy, Lisandro Martínez’s future at Old Trafford is very much in doubt.

The Argentine center back held nothing back in a spectacular rant following United’s 2–0 defeat against Atlético Madrid that condemned the Red Devils to a five-game winless stretch.

According to The Athletic, Martínez’s outburst is almost guaranteed to earn him a significant fine, but the long-term ramifications of a palpably fractured relationship between the player and the board could be more severe.

The 28-year-old’s contract runs until the end of the current season and United has an option to extend it for a further year. However, it seems unlikely that the player continues at Old Trafford beyond 2026–27.

Martínez joined United in 2022 and between injuries, collective underperformance and other factors, his tenure at the club has been a rollercoaster. Still, coming off a brilliant 2026 World Cup performance for Argentina, the tenacious defender wouldn’t be short of suitors if he hits the open market.

AC Milan

Milan manager Ruben Amorim could make a push to reunite with Lisandro Martínez. | Claudio Villa/AC Milan/Getty Images

Given his age, contract situation and clear fractured relationship with his current club, teams likely won’t need to break the bank for Martínez, opening the door for more economically handicapped clubs pursue his signature. Enter Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan.

Reports over the summer suggested the Portuguese manager was interested in recruiting Martínez to the Rossoneri. Amorim knows Martínez from his time with United, which ended soon after the manager also called out the club’s lack of investment.

Martínez has familiarity playing in Amorim’s trademark three center back system. Plus, the Milan boss also deployed him as a defensive midfielder at certain times due to his quality on the ball.

Milan might not be the juggernaut they were during their glory years, but they remain an attractive destination, and Amorim pushing to reunite with his former center back could help the club in their pursuit.

Barcelona

Barcelona are exploring the center back market to bring competition for Gerard Martín. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Although they’ve explored the market, Barcelona haven’t signed a left-footed center back since Iñigo Martínez left the club in the summer of 2025. Martínez could be the man that finally ends their search.

Overall, Martínez fits the profile of a Barcelona center back. He’s a fantastic passer in the build-up as he showed when he aced 117 of the 120 passes he attempted against Cabo Verde in the World Cup. His aggressiveness, speed and ability to defend in open space are also necessary traits to deliver in Hansi Flick’s bold defensive system.

Former left back Gerard Martín has been converted to full-time center back and has operated as Pau Cubarsí’s primary partner over the last two years. Although Martín has been solid overall, the left center back is arguably the one position Barcelona could use an upgrade at.

The club appears to think so as well and they’ve publicly revealed they are exploring the market for a left-footed center back. Martínez might not be a youngster anymore, but he’s still got plenty left in the tank and Cubarsí has always looked at his best with a veteran presence alongside him.

Atlético Madrid

Lisandro Martínez (left) could join Argentina center back partner Cristian Romero in Madrid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

By far the favorite to land Martínez is the team that handed United the defeat that led to his spectacular tirade. It’s almost too easy to envision Martínez wearing Atlético Madrid’s shirt, joining the large contingent of Argentine players at Diego Simeone’s side.

According to Sky Sports, Martínez wanted to leave United for Atlético Madrid during the summer but no offer arrived that the Red Devils were willing to accept.

It’s not hard to see why the Metropolitano is an appealing landing spot for Martínez. There, he’d be reunited with close friend and Argentina center back partner Cristian Romero, plus a few other Argentina internationals.

Simeone’s tenacious, aggressive, impassioned and energetic style also mesh well with the center back’s personality and play style, making him a natural fit at Los Rojiblancos.

Atlético Madrid aren’t afraid to sign players despite having other alternatives at the position already in house and they have more than enough funds to make a deal happen. Replicating Argentina’s top center back pairing at the club level seems like something Simeone’s side would do.