Liverpool’s Fatal Flaw Has Been Exposed Again—And They Must React in Transfer Market

Liverpool’s opening two matches of the Andoni Iraola era have followed almost identical blueprints.

The 2–2 scoreline has crossed both matches, first away at Newcastle United and then at home to Nottingham Forest, but the similarities don’t end there. The Reds have trailed at halftime in both matches, forced to come from behind (twice) and salvage a point with a late strike.

Another resemblance has been the abject performance of Liverpool’s fullbacks, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

When watching last summer’s signings clumsily gallop up and down the wing, Liverpool supporters would be forgiven for shutting their eyes and reminiscing of the glory days in which Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson resided on the flanks. A combination of the former’s grace and the latter’s grit secured their berth as the greatest fullback partnership on the planet in their pomp.

The transformative reign of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson already feels like an ancient memory as Liverpool start a season without either of them for the first time in nine years.

One can reflect on the deterioration of Liverpool’s offense now that the fabled trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino have all departed, but the downgrading of the club‘s fullback pairing is proving similarly detrimental to future prospects.

Liverpool’s Defensive Woes

Kerkez (right) has struggled during his Liverpool career. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

On paper, Liverpool’s decision to splash a combined $95 million on Frimpong and Kerkez seemed coherent.

Frimpong had proven instrumental to Bayer Leverkusen’s stunning domestic double under Xabi Alonso in 2023–24, supplying 24 goal involvements across all competitions. Even a tamer output of 14 goal contributions the following season didn’t dampen his appeal.

Kerkez, meanwhile, was one of the Premier League’s most precocious defenders, starring under Iraola at Bournemouth with his tenacity and speed. He appeared an ideal successor to Robertson, boasting a similar play style to the man who would be his mentor for the 2025–26 term.

Frimpong’s frustrating injury record was the mitigating factor behind his underperformance during his debut campaign, while steady improvements to Kerkez’s game after a rocky start pointed to a hopeful future. Unfortunately, their second season on Merseyside has started in a worrying fashion.

Frimpong doesn’t think like a right back. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Liverpool’s fullbacks have nowhere to hide after the opening two matches of the season. They have delivered sub-par displays against both Newcastle and Forest, contributing to erratic defensive performances which have seen the Reds surrender 3.88 expected goals across their outings.

Given Frimpong predominantly played as a wingback at Leverkusen—and sometimes ever higher up the field—it’s perhaps little surprise he’s struggled so much defensively. He’s won just six of his 13 ground duels this season and has totalled just seven defensive contributions, lacking the nous and instincts required to snuff out danger.

Things haven’t been much better for Kerkez. After being outpaced by Anthony Elanga for Newcastle’s fifth-minute opener, there’s been no discernible improvements from last season’s inconsistent showings. There’s an undeniable recklessness to his game, which often forces his teammates into uncomfortable positions.

Attacking Underperformance

Liverpool have struggled to replace Alexander-Arnold (right) and Robertson (left). | Carl Recine/Getty Images

What really set Alexander-Arnold and Robertson apart was their attacking involvement. They were gifted the freedom of the flanks by Klopp during their peak as a partnership, and they rewarded him with consistently exceptional deliveries into the penalty area. The same can’t be said for Frimpong and Kerkez.

During the 2024–25 season—Liverpool’s final campaign with both Alexander-Arnold and Robertson—14 goals were either scored or assisted by the club’s dynamic fullback duo. By their standards, that was a relatively mediocre year. They had produced 19 the campaign before and 26 during the 2022–23 season.

By contrast, Frimpong and Kerkez managed a combined eight goals and assists last season, and their displays during the opening two matches underscores just how much Liverpool miss meaningful attacking contributions from the fullback positions.

Of their attempted 13 crosses against Newcastle and Forest, only one found its target, and they share an expected goals and assists total of just 0.17 across both games. Far too often, their deliveries are wayward or simply fail to beat the first man. Either way, attacks are dying at their feet.

Liverpool’s Transfer Regret

Iraola will need a master plan to fix his fullback issues. | George Wood/Getty Images

Liverpool’s focus this summer has been strengthening in wide forward areas, with Bradley Barcola soon to join Victor Muñoz as a new weapon in Iraola’s attacking arsenal. There are fresh faces at center back, too, with Jérémy Jacquet and Ronald Araújo coming through the door.

However, Liverpool’s decision to neglect the fullback positions appears set to haunt them.

Not signing a right back somewhat makes sense considering Conor Bradley, who has been sidelined through injury since January, is considered the club’s first-choice for the present (when fit again) and future. Liverpool don’t want to block his pathway, even if it means accepting Frimpong’s unreliable performances for the time being.

Liverpool desperately miss Conor Bradley. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Left back, though, is an area Liverpool should have strengthened following Robertson’s move to Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer. Not only is Kerkez an untrustworthy presence, but the alternative is even less inspiring.

Kostas Tsimikas is the Hungarian’s deputy this season having returned from an underwhelming loan spell with Roma. The 30-year-old played just 25 matches across all competitions and failed to dazzle Gian Piero Gasperini. As enthusiastic and passionate as Tsimikas is, he’s simply not good enough for Liverpool.

While there is still time for Liverpool to remedy their fullback issues before the deadline on Sep. 1, there are no indications that another defender will be signed. If that comes to pass, it’s a decision that could well haunt Iraola during his first season at the helm.