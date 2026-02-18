Liverpool Given Major Selection Headache for Revenge Clash

Liverpool will reportedly be without Jeremie Frimpong for their weekend trip to Nottingham Forest, exacerbating their significant issues at right back.

Liverpool are already without Conor Bradley for the rest of the season and emergency right back Wataru Endō recently entered the treatment room. Frimpong has been missing for the past four matches and, as per The Athletic, won’t be available for the clash at the City Ground.

The Dutch defender has missed large chunks of his debut season at Anfield due to fitness issues, with two separate hamstring injuries preceding his latest groin problem. He has managed just 19 outings for the Reds since signing last summer.

Frimpong’s absence provides Arne Slot with another major selection headache and as Liverpool chase Champions League qualification, they can ill-afford to drop points at struggling Forest on Sunday afternoon.

Who Could Replace Jeremie Frimpong Against Nottingham Forest?

Joe Gomez recently returned from injury. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

With Frimpong joined by Bradley and Endō on the sidelines, Slot is down to the bare bones at right back. Fortunately, the recent return of Joe Gomez from injury has eased his concerns, with two substitute appearances now under the Englishman’s belt.

However, given Gomez’s fitness issues and the fact he’s also needed to cover at centre back during the rest of the season, the Reds are naturally being careful with his reintegration.

Therefore, Slot could turn to one of his midfielders. Curtis Jones filled in at right back in last weekend’s 3–0 FA Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion, even returning to the scoresheet during a largely impressive display.

Domninik Szoboszlai is Slot’s other right back candidate having starred in the role repeatedly this season. The only problem with the Hungarian featuring in defence is that Liverpool then miss his growing influence in the final third.

Liverpool Seeking Revenge at City Ground

Liverpool were battered by Forest in November. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

While Forest find themselves in major trouble heading into Sunday’s game, which will be Vítor Pereira’s first league test after replacing Sean Dyche, complacency won’t be an issue for Liverpool at the City Ground.

The Reds were not only beaten by Forest at Anfield—for a second season running—back in November: They were humiliated. A bruising 3–0 defeat marked one of the lowest ebbs of a pitiful Premier League title defence.

Liverpool will be eager to avenge their embarrassment in the Midlands, capitalising on any uncertainty in the Forest squad as they receive new instructions from their fourth permanent manager of the season.

A top-five finish will almost certainly be enough for Champions League qualification this term. Currently sixth and several points off Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of them, victory is essential for Liverpool on Sunday.

