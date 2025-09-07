Liverpool ‘Receive Late Approach’ for Forward After Champions League Snub
Liverpool’s busy summer may not be over just yet despite the closure of the transfer window across Europe’s top-five leagues as Beşiktaş are reported to be considering a move for Federico Chiesa.
The Reds completed a historic summer of spending by signing Alexander Isak for a British record £130 million ($175.5 million) on Deadline Day, which took their total splash for the window towards the £450 million mark.
However, the Premier League champions also proved to be astute sellers, and their capacity to sell players for market value (and some) meant that their net spend for the summer ranked behind Arsenal’s.
And Liverpool could have another sale in them. Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Chiesa is the subject of intrigue at Beşiktaş. The Turkish summer window doesn’t close until September 12.
“I can also reveal to you that Beşiktaş also called for Federico Chiesa,” Romano said. “Besiktas in the last 24, 48 hours tried to call for Federico Chiesa to understand the situation at Liverpool.”
“What I can tell you is that Liverpool are not letting Federico go on loan. At the moment, negotiations are not advanced," he added.
Likely sparking talk of a potential departure for Chiesa was the recent revelation that he has been left out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad, with the emerging Rio Ngumoha included in his place.
Romano’s recent update would suggest that the Turkish club haven’t made all that much progress with Liverpool regarding Chiesa, who has been used off the bench in the first three games of the new Premier League season, netting the go-ahead goal on opening night after Bournemouth pegged Liverpool back.
The Italian, once among Europe‘s best wingers before he sustained a devastating knee injury in January 2022, was used only sparingly by Arne Slot last season. Nevertheless, it’s been reported throughout the summer that Chiesa wants to remain at Anfield.
Beşiktaş are also believed to be working on a deal for Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard before the deadline, having already brought in the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Tammy Abraham and Orkun Kökçü this summer.