Liverpool have recently welcomed Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni back to team training as they step up their rehabilitation from long-term injuries.

Bradley’s knee injury, which required surgery to remedy, has kept him sidelined since early January, while center back Leoni suffered the cruel fate of an ACL tear on his debut for the Reds in September 2025.

The pair underwent lengthy individual recovery programs and have now begun the process of being integrated into Andoni Iraola’s setup, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool have been sorely lacking depth in defensive positions over the past year, with Bradley’s absence at right back having proven particularly problematic amid Jeremie Frimpong’s underwhelming form. The 23-year-old is considered the club’s future in the position, hence why they decided against signing an out-and-out replacement over the summer.

Leoni, who joined from Parma for $41 million, is another highly-rated talent, and the 19-year-old will hope to establish himself properly during the second half of the campaign.

When Will Bradley and Leoni Return to Acton?

Bradley has struggled with injuries over the years. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool supporters expecting an instant return for Bradley and Leoni will be disappointed.

The report insists “neither will be available for selection in the immediate future,” and that a “number of weeks” will be required to regain full match fitness and sharpness. Liverpool have set no exact timeframe on their comeback and will be understandably cautious when assessing their availability for competitive action.

Realistically, Iraola might be forced to wait until the next calendar year before unleashing the defenders, who will feel like new signings for the Spaniard after such an extensive period in the treatment room.

Still, news of their return to team training sessions is undoubtedly positive, and Liverpool will be keeping their fingers crossed that neither suffers a setback during the final stages of their rehabilitation.

Hugo Ekitiké Return Date Floated

Hugo Ekitiké has been sidelined for seven months. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The return of Bradley and Leoni leaves Liverpool with only one long-term absentee: Hugo Ekitiké.

The 24-year-old ruptured his Achilles in April during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg with his former club Paris Saint-Germain, and he’s been missing ever since.

Ekitiké’s absence has certainly been felt, despite Alexander Isak’s upturn in form this season. The France international scored 17 goals during his debut season at Anfield, with Liverpool having had no orthodox replacement for Isak during his seven-month spell on the sidelines.

However, The Athletic have revealed that Ekitiké is “making good progress” following his devastating setback, and that he’s currently targeting a comeback in December.

There seems little chance the versatile forward actually plays any competitive soccer until 2027, but Liverpool will be eager to have him back on the training field as soon as possible.