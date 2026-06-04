Liverpool ‘Make Contact’ With Yan Diomande to Kickstart Andoni Iraola Era

Liverpool have reportedly ramped up their search for Mohamed Salah’s successor, making contact with RB Leipzig over 19-year-old Yan Diomande.

The Reds have been linked with the teenage sensation for months now, as have Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Diomande is one of the most sought-after young stars on the market—and Leipzig know it.

The German outfit remains steadfast in its refusal to part ways with the forward unless an offer comes in that it simply cannot refuse. Leipzig are thought to be asking for upwards of $151.2 million (£112.4 million, €130 million) for Diomande, but the price tag has seemingly not scared off Liverpool.

The Athletic report the Reds made contact with Leipzig and are now in the “strongest position” to ink a potential deal with the player, beating out the other suitors chasing Diomande’s signature.

The news comes on the same day Liverpool appointed former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as Arne Slot’s successor, perhaps indicating the club’s top priorities in the early days of summer.

Diomande Offers Head-Turning Transfer Hint

Yan Diomande is one of the best young prospects in the sport. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Diomande has been constantly bombarded with questions concerning his future as he prepares for the 2026 World Cup with Côte d’Ivoire. The teenager has kept his feelings close to the vest, never one to reveal too much, seemingly always bringing the conversation back to this summer’s showpiece event.

Yet he couldn’t help but reveal his admiration for Paris Saint-Germain, a comment that no doubt had heads turning both in Paris and on Merseyside.

When asked about PSG by L’Équipe, Diomande said, “It’s a team I’ve loved since I was little, but I’m not thinking about the future, I’m staying focused on the World Cup. We’ll see what happens after that.”

Diomande finished 2025–26 with 13 goals and nine assists in 36 games across all competitions. He is expected to start for Côte d’Ivoire in North America this summer, where impressive performances could make his stock—and price tag—even higher.

Why Liverpool Is the Better Move for Diomande Than PSG

Andoni Iraola is taking over the reigns at Liverpool. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

It goes without saying that acquiring a young talent with the dribbling ability and speed Diomande possesses would interest Luis Enquire. There is also a certain allure to joining the back-to-back Champions league winners for the 19-year-old, especially since he has rooted for them since he was a child.

But the move might not make sense for the Leipzig starlet, who would face an uphill battle to start up top when Désiré Doué occupies the right wing and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the left.

If he were to choose Liverpool, the starting job would be open for the taking. Sure, Diomande would still have to prove himself worthy, but a move to Merseyside provides a tantalizing opportunity that promises more minutes and more chances to grow his game in the most competitive league in the world.

Diomande might not want to rush a transfer, though, and instead continue developing at Leipzig. “My contract is until 2030 so I have four more years,” he told Sky Sports.

“I want to be one of the best on the field. But I want to go slowly, step by step to reach what I want to do.”

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