Liverpool ‘Open Talks’ to Sign Surprise Premier League Defender

Liverpool are reported to be in talks over signing Dutch defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who is currently on a season-long loan with Sunderland.

In the face of injuries to both Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, Fabrizio Romano was first to reveal Liverpool’s plan to sign Geertruida, with The Athletic adding the Reds’ desire to assume control of the RB Leipzig defender’s loan contract.

Sunderland would have to agree to terminate Geertruida’s loan and Liverpool are now working to strike a deal.

Why Liverpool Want to Sign Lutsharel Geertruida

Lutsharel Geertruida knows Arne Slot well. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Liverpool are flirting with a crisis at right back. Bradley is out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury, while preferred starter Frimpong will spend several weeks on the sidelines after picking up his own issue.

With the versatile Joe Gomez also battling injury, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been forced to get creative with his team selection in recent weeks. It was defensive midfielder Wataru Endo who came off the bench to replace Frimpong against Qarabağ, before Dominik Szoboszlai had to fill in at the back in Saturday’s 4–1 win over Newcastle United.

There is clearly space for a new right back in the squad, and Slot has stayed close to home with his transfer recommendation of Geertruida, a player he knows very well from their mutual time in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord.

In 127 appearances under Slot, Geertruida chipped in with 16 goals and nine assists across all competitions, often wearing the captain’s armband in the 2023–24 season before the pair went their separate ways.

A technical, attack-minded defender, Geertruida is also comfortable at centre back, which would undoubtedly come as an enormous boost to a Liverpool squad which features just three senior players in the position while Giovanni Leoni continues to recover from injury.

Signing Geertruida on loan would be a low risk, high reward move from Liverpool, who would benefit from some solid cover in a number of crucial positions without needing to commit to a significant expense. If all goes well, he could be signed permanently in the summer, but that question would not need to be considered until far later in the season.

“I think we are trying to strengthen the squad and not trying to weaken it,” Slot reflected after Saturday’s game. “Forty-eight hours, I don’t know how long to go, but let’s see when the window ends.”

