Andoni Iraola’s first Merseyside derby ended in disappointment on Sunday as Liverpool were held to a 1–1 draw away at Everton.

Everton brought it early on, but Dominik Szoboszlai’s lovely strike from the edge of the area just five minutes in quickly changed the energy of the game. Considering Everton have just one comeback victory in the derby since the World War II, confidence on the red half of the city soon surged.

Liverpool were frustrating their hosts by dominating possession, but Jeremie Frimpong’s poor own goal 20 minutes later offered Everton a surprise route back into the match and drastically flipped the tempo of proceedings in the hosts’ favor for the remainder of a fiery first half.

With both sides fancying their chances, the second half had a real end-to-end feel. Everton had a handful of big chances and Alisson had Toffees striker Thierno Barry to thank after he inadvertently got in the way of a ferocious strike from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall that seemed destined for the back of the net.

In truth, that was as close as either side came to finding a winner in what was a thoroughly entertaining game that, while lacking in attacking thrills, had no shortage of energy and desire from both sides.

The Problem That Won’t Go Away

Another poor showing from Bradley Barcola. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Last season, Florian Wirtz was the big-money signing that struggled at Anfield. This year, that unwanted honor goes to Bradley Barcola.

A $166 million recruit from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcola may not have been painted as the direct replacement for Mohamed Salah, but fans were justified with their demands for a similar game-changing impact from the Frenchman. Unfortunately, they have received nothing of the sort.

This was an ugly showing from Barcola, who looked so far off the required level yet again here. He showed little desire to compete physically with the towering Jake O’Brien and his only moment of note came as he sliced a long-range strike so far wide that it actually went out for a throw-in.

Andoni Iraola has fixed a lot of Liverpool’s problems so far this season, but the secret to Barcola’s talents continued to elude him. Games like this show how Liverpool can ill-afford an expensive passenger in attack, and a tough decision could soon be coming.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Everton (4-2-3-1)

Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring with a great goal. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Alisson—7.4: Did everything asked of him but could do nothing about Frimpong’s own goal.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—6.1: Drafted in for the unwell Ronald Araújo, Frimpong looked lost. A poor decision to fling his leg out for the own goal but it summed up a nervous performance from a player whose defensive frailties are no secret.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—7.3: Another strong defensive performance to leave Everton fans fuming about Thierno Barry’s lack of impact. Made a huge tackle to recover after an error from Szoboszlai and produced another great block on the hour mark to deny the Everton striker.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.6: Looked a little off it. Accidentally stood on the ball to nearly spark an Everton counter and was guilty of a few too many casual headed clearances that simply handed possession back to the posts.

LB: Milos Kerkez—8.4: Spent more time fighting and grappling opponents than any actual defending. Had plenty of attacking freedom but rarely made the most of it.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—7.0: Guilty of some poor moments in an uncomfortable performance.

DM: Dominik Szoboszlai—8.4: A beautiful opening goal but soon showed his weaknesses in a defensive midfield role. Moved out to the left wing for the second half but was stuck sending aimless crosses into the box.

RM: Rio Ngumoha—5.8: Vitaliy Mykolenko brought the physicality and Ngumoha, while a willing fighter, struggled in this match-up. Found it hard to get involved and was hooked early in the second half.

AM: Florian Wirtz—8.5: A smart assist for Szoboszlai and continued to try and make things happen. Brought some great energy as he covered the most distance on the pitch.

LM: Bradley Barcola—7.1: Played far too negative for such a big fixture. Involved in a lot but rarely offered anything of substance. A wild long-range strike that went out for a throw-in summed up his poor performance.

ST: Alexander Isak—6.9: Put himself about but found clear-cut chances hard to come by. Guilty of a shocking miss from close range in the first half and produced some sloppy moments of possession that left fans wanting more.

SUB: Trey Nyoni (58’ for Ngumoha)—7.2

SUB: Víctor Muñoz (74’ for Barcola)—5.9

SUB: Ronald Araújo (74’ for Frimpong)—6.3

SUB: Lewis Koumas (89’ for Wirtz)—N/A

Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Joe Gomez, Federico Chiesa, Kostas Tsimikas, James McConnell.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Jeremie Frimpong’s own goal decided things. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Fans’ concerns over the sight of Jeremie Frimpong in the starting lineup proved justified. A poor defensive showing culminated with a sloppy own goal that derailed Liverpool’s progress and offered Everton a way back in. Ronald Araújo will be straight back into the lineup when fit.

in the starting lineup proved justified. A poor defensive showing culminated with a sloppy own goal that derailed Liverpool’s progress and offered Everton a way back in. Ronald Araújo will be straight back into the lineup when fit. Everton went physical at fullback and nullified both Rio Ngumoha and Bradley Barcola . Neither of Liverpool’s wingers looked capable of coming out on top.

and . Neither of Liverpool’s wingers looked capable of coming out on top. How good is Jérémy Jacquet? Liverpool may be worrying about a future without Virgil van Dijk, but they may have already found their successor. The 21-year-old is a star of both the present and the future.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Sloppy Draw

Liverpool produced a total of 21 shots on goal , but just three were actually on target. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ended the game with only two saves to his name.

, but just three were actually on target. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ended the game with only two saves to his name. Indeed, Everton managed four shots on target but matched Liverpool with one big chance created across the 90 minutes.

Statistic Everton Liverpool Possession 36% 64% Total Shots 14 21 Shots on Target 4 3 Big Chances 1 1 Pass Accuracy 81% 90% Fouls 13 8 Corners 5 9