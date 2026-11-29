Few fixtures in Liverpool’s calendar are as important as the Merseyside derby against Everton. The two city rivals face off on Sunday, but Liverpool will do so without the influential Ronald Araújo in their starting lineup.

The Uruguayan arrived on loan from Barcelona late in the summer in a bid to rejuvenate a career that had stagnated over the past few years. It’s so far, so good for Araújo, who has started 15 times across all competitions thus far.

Araújo had started each of Liverpool’s last nine Premier League games, so it came as a surprise to see him named on the bench for Sunday’s big clash with Everton.

In his place comes Jeremie Frimpong, tasked with keeping the returning Jack Grealish under control.

Liverpool Confirmed Lineup for Merseyside Derby

Starting XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Wirtz, Ngumoha, Barcola; Isak.

Substitutes: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Tsimikas, Muñoz, Araújo, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas.

Why Araújo Is Not Starting for Liverpool

Araújo has been battling illness. | ANP/Getty Images

Shortly after Liverpool’s team news was revealed, a handful of reports confirmed Araújo has not been fully fit over the past few days.

The right back is believed to have been battling illness and, while now recovered, was not deemed ready to play 90 minutes in such a high-intensity fixture.

Instead, manager Andoni Iraola has put his faith in Frimpong. The Netherlands international is only just returning from a muscle injury but has been backed to start against Everton in defense alongside Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez.

“Jeremie played the other day very well against Brugge and also Ronald after Brugge has been with some temperature, has been without training, has a cold a little bit so he can be on the bench,” Iraola explained.

“We were not confident enough to start him because he had a couple of days off [with] illness and I hope he can help us after.”

There is some positive injury news, however. Winger Víctor Muñoz has been deemed fit enough for a spot on the bench alongside Araújo just a few days after sparking concerns over a knee injury that immediately had Reds fans fearing the worst.

Victory for Liverpool over their fierce rivals would take Iraola’s side up to second in the Premier League standings, albeit potentially only temporarily. Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City are both one point clear of the Reds as it stands and will both be in action later on Sunday, against Newcastle United and Arsenal, respectively.