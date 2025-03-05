The Four Liverpool Players That Need to Avoid a Yellow Card Against PSG
Four Liverpool players are on the brink of suspension in the Champions League and could miss the second leg of the round of 16 against Paris-Saint Germain.
Liverpool dominated the Champions League league phase, winning seven of their eight matches and finishing atop the standings with 21 points. Arne Slot's men automatically advanced to the round of 16, but they wound up on the tougher side of the bracket.
The road to the Champions League final for the Reds begins in Paris against a PSG side unbeaten in their last 22 matches across all competitions. Liverpool does get the advantage of hosting the second leg at Anfield, but they could be without three starters for the deciding fixture should a few players pick up a yellow card at the Parc des Princes.
The following players will miss the second leg against PSG if they receive a yellow card in the first leg:
- Ibrahima Konaté
- Andy Robertson
- Alexis Mac Allister
- Harvey Elliott
Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott were all shown two yellow cards in the league phase. Therefore, if the three players receive one more booking, they will earn a one-game suspension.
With Joe Gomez out injured, losing Konaté would be a massive blow to the Reds' backline. In the five Champions League matches Konaté started alongside Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool conceded just one goal. When Gomez took Konaté's place against Girona, the team still kept a clean sheet. Once Jarell Quansah entered the lineup, the Reds let in four goals in their last two Champions League games.
Slot has a more trustworthy replacement for Robertson should the Scotland international get suspended. Konstantinos Tsimikas started five of Liverpool's eight league phase matches in which the team outscored their opponents 12–5.
Alexis Mac Allister, meanwhile, already received three yellow cards and served his subsequent suspension in the league phase. Then, he entered the referee's book again against Lille. If Mac Allister earns his fifth yellow card, he must serve another suspension, breaking up perhaps the best double pivot in European soccer.
Elliott is likely only to log a handful of minutes (if any) against PSG, so he is the least likely to pick up a yellow card on Wednesday night.