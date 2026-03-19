Liverpool’s Route to 2025–26 Champions League Final: Multiple European Giants Await

Liverpool supporters were made to sweat after their defeat in Istanbul but a resounding second leg victory over Galatasaray has kept their Champions League dreams this season intact.

The 4–0 triumph at Anfield was exactly what under-fire Arne Slot required and one of Liverpool’s best performances of the campaign came at the perfect moment. They have now booked their spot in the quarterfinals, where things will get decidedly tougher.

The Champions League has taken on extra significance after a disastrous Premier League title defense and while the Reds appear unlikely to lift the trophy aloft in Budapest at the end of May, their decades-long love affair with European competition means anything is possible.

Here’s how Liverpool can reach the final and save their season.

Liverpool’s Quarterfinal Opponents

Liverpool will face PSG for the second season running. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images.

Galatasaray proved awkward but an ultimately beatable opponent, yet Liverpool’s next challenge takes things up a few notches. Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain are on the cards in the last eight as they look to dump the Reds out for a second season on the bounce.

PSG were victors on penalties in last term’s round of 16, celebrating their progression at the end of a tense second leg at Anfield. Liverpool will be seeking revenge but have just witnessed the French giants annihilate Chelsea 8–2 on aggregate.

It’s a nightmare tie for Slot’s men.

Liverpool’s Potential Semifinal Opponents

A reunion with Luis Díaz is on the cards. | F. Noever/FC Bayern/Getty Images

Should Liverpool make it beyond the title holders, they know another meeting with a European behemoth lies in wait. They will face the winner of the quarterfinal tie between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, both possible adversaries serving up seismic challenges.

Liverpool’s European history with Real Madrid needs little explanation, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds lost twice in Champions League finals to Los Blancos in 2018 and 2022. However, the clubs have clashed in the league phase for the last two seasons, with Liverpool triumphing at Anfield on both occasions.

The last time Liverpool faced Bayern, they went on to lift the cup. The Reds’ memorable 3–1 win at the Allianz Arena in the 2018–19 round of 16 marked the beginning of an epic knockout run that culminated in victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the final. This year, however, they would be reunited with Luis Díaz, whose incredible form since leaving Merseyside refuses to subside.

Liverpool’s Potential Final Opponents

Barcelona would be lethal opponents. | Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Liverpool have four possible opponents come the showpiece event: Barcelona, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid or Sporting CP.

Naturally, Liverpool will want to avoid Premier League leaders Arsenal, despite having managed a win and draw against them this term. The Gunners, who are hunting their first ever Champions League crown, have outperformed the Reds significantly across the campaign and are favorites to win Europe’s top prize.

Barcelona would prove a different but equally menacing challenge. The two sides haven’t clashed since that famous four-goal comeback in the 2018–19 semifinals, but much has changed since then and Hansi Flick’s frightening attack just fired eight goals past Newcastle United across two legs. They could terrorize Liverpool’s uncertain defense.

Atlético Madrid always give Liverpool problems, even if the Reds were victorious in the league phase meeting back in September. They still required a late Virgil van Dijk goal in the 3–2 win after surrendering a two-goal lead.

Sporting almost certainly won’t reach the final, but Liverpool and all those on their side of the draw can hope. The Reds have never faced the Portuguese side in a competitive fixture.

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