Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford: As Many As Four Key Stars Could Miss Out

Liverpool return to Premier League action this Saturday, desperate to bounce back after the crushing disappointment of last weekend’s hammering against Manchester City.

Wednesday’s 6–3 win over LASK in the Champions League was a necessary morale booster for Andoni Iraola’s team, who must get their domestic campaign back on track after seeing their unbeaten run ended emphatically by City 3–0 at Anfield.

The Reds are ninth in the Premier League table and are already nine points off the pace just six games in—a trip to the Gtech Communituy Shield to face in-form Brentford one of the last venues Iraola would choose to get things back on track.

Indeed, the Bees haven’t lost in 12 matches, have beaten both Chelsea and Tottenham handily at home in recent weeks and currently sit above Liverpool in the table for the first time since 1938.

With Alexander Isak, Dominic Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo all likely out through injury and Ryan Gravenberch suspended, the task at hand gets even more complicated for Iraola. Here’s how he could line his side up.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford

GK: Alisson—The Brazilian is virtually unimpeachable as Liverpool’s No. 1, but he will not be happy with conceding three times in each of his last two outings.

RB: Ronald Araújo—Despite Jeremie Frimpong shining from full back during the week against LASK, Araújo’s defensive stability is likely to be preferred for the tougher test of Brentford.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—21-year-old Jacquet has been thrown in at the deep end on his first season as a Liverpool star, but has excelled in the role. He was substituted after an hour against LASK presumably with an eye on the weekend.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—The captain has been an ever-present for the Reds this season, despite turning 35 this summer.

LB: Milos Kerkez—Kostas Tsimikas bagged a brace of assists in the Champions League, but should still take up his regular seat on the bench this weekend with Kerkez primed to return for Premier League duty.

CM: Trey Nyoni—The suspension of Gravenberch gives 19-year-old Nyoni a golden opportunity to start his first ever Premier League match for Liverpool.

Pick Your Liverpool XI!

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister played just five minutes midweek and should come back in to the starting XI rested for what promises to be a tough midfield battle.

RW: Victor Muñoz—After a bright start to the season, Muñoz has struggled to make an impact more recently and fell flat in last weekend’s 3–0 defeat to City. The Spaniard will have a point to prove if restored to the right this Saturday.

AM: Florian Wirtz—Despite an assist midweek, Wirtz’s lukewarm form continues to be the source of much consternation at Liverpool. With Szoboszlai likely absent again there are few viable alternatives currently.

LW: Bradley Barcola—A fine hat trick in the Champions League gave liftoff to Barcola’s Liverpool career. The hope is that he can make a difference for the first time in the Premier League this weekend.

ST: Lewis Koumas—With Isak, Ekitiké and Gakpo all absent, it’s another big chance for the academy graduate who offers busy, youthful energy if not the elite goal threat Liverpool crave.