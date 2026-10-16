Liverpool’s Six Injured Players Heading Into Brentford Clash

Andoni Iraola is seeking an immediate response from his Liverpool side when they travel to face Brentford on Saturday—and the Spaniard could be boosted by returns of key personnel from injury.

A tough 3–0 defeat to Manchester City saw the Reds boss taste defeat for the first time since his summer switch to Anfield, with a handful of fitness issues undoubtedly causing him a real headache since the return from the international break.

Liverpool have been thin both in attack and in midfield, with some massive names forced onto the sidelines in recent weeks. Thankfully, those trying times look to be coming to an end.

Here’s the updates on Liverpool’s injury list after Iraola’s prematch press conference.

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Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak’s comeback is imminent. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Injury: Thigh

Potential Return Date: Oct. 17 vs. Brentford

Striker Alexander Isak was enjoying a hot run of form before being struck down by a thigh problem on international duty. He has missed the last two games across all competitions, with his absence even more noteworthy considering Hugo Ekitiké is also sidelined. Lewis Koumas, 21, has been thrust into the limelight.

It is hard to see Isak starting against Brentford, but Iraola confirmed the Sweden international is in with a chance of returning off the bench if he can prove his fitness before kickoff.

“We have to wait and see, I think it is still very early but the same way I said that they were not available for the previous games, I will leave the chance open this time.”

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo was struck down with the Netherlands. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Injury: Ankle

Potential Return Date: Oct. 17 vs. Brentford

Iraola offered a similar update on Cody Gakpo, with the message of “wait and see” suggesting the winger could be about to make his return from an ankle injury.

Gakpo, like Isak, was threatening to turn the difficult narrative that has surrounded his stint at Anfield before being struck down. He has two goals and four assists in his six appearances this season and Iraola would love to get that sort of productivity back to his forward line.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai’s stint on the sidelines could be a short one. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Injury: Hamstring

Potential Return Date: Oct. 17 vs. Brentford

The final member of the trio flirting with a comeback is midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, whose imminent return would arguably be more important than either Isak or Gakpo because of other issues in Iraola’s squad.

Ryan Gravenberch is suspended for the match after his red card last time out against Manchester City, leaving Alexis Mac Allister as the only senior midfielder available alongside youngsters Trey Nyoni and James McConnell. Getting Szoboszlai back would be huge.

Hugo Ekitiké

Hugo Ekitiké still has a long way to go. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Injury: Achilles

Potential Return Date: TBC

A ruptured Achilles tendon back in April left Liverpool playing the long game with striker Hugo Ekitiké, well aware his absence could extend into 2027.

The Frenchman is not expected back in training any time soon, but Iraola was eager to remind fans: “That was always the plan. He is still doing very well according to the plan.”

Giovanni Leoni

A minor setback has delayed Giovanni Leoni’s return. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Injury: Knee

Potential Return Date: TBC

“It’s true that we’ve had, not a setback, but a little bit of a delay, if you want.”

Liverpool had been expecting young center back Giovanni Leoni to return to training during the September-October international break as he nears the final stage of recovery from the gruesome knee injury suffered on his debut in 2025. That has since been pushed back to November.

“It’s taking more time than we wanted,” Iraola confessed. “The planning was to train with the team in this past international break [but] probably it’s going to be in the next international break, so we’ve lost one month in the process.

“He has to be very confident, the rehab process has to be very careful with him and we want to make sure once he comes to the team, he stays there in a good place.”

Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley is due back in training soon. | Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images

Injury: Knee

Potential Return Date: Nov. 22 vs. Man Utd

Iroala remains reluctant to put a timeline on Conor Bradley’s return from a nasty knee injury, but things are moving in the right direction and a comeback could be on the cards after the next international break.

“Conor is not so far from training with the group,” he revealed. “Not like full training, but doing some things with the group.”