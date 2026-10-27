Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Rests Needed Before Arsenal

Andoni Iraola will learn a lot about his Liverpool side over the next week.

While a huge Premier League clash with Arsenal is on the horizon, first up on the agenda is a visit from Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

The Reds are feeling good these days, particularly after a 2–0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend. Iraola will back his side to see off a Chelsea team in a difficult moment under Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso, although the need to protect his big names ahead of the Arsenal game could easily complicate things.

Here’s how Liverpool could set up for this one.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—A season stuck behind Alisson in the pecking order is on the cards for Mamardashvili, who will be desperate to keep Liverpool in this competition considering it could be his only source of minutes.

RB: Ronald Araújo—Injuries to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong limit Iraola’s ability to rotate here, particularly considering Araújo is already playing out of position.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—Chelsea thought they were going to land Jacquet’s signature back in January and will be particularly frustrated to see how well he has adjusted to life in the Premier League.

CB: Joe Gomez—Virgil van Dijk could be among those getting a rest ahead of the Arsenal game. Limited alternatives means Gomez should walk into the starting lineup in his place.

LB: Milos Kerkez—Iraola is still trying to work out his best option over on the left, where Kerkez has largely had the edge over Kostas Tsimikas. The boss will be reluctant to chop and change too much.

DM: Trey Nyoni—Nyoni has featured in all but four of Liverpool’s matches this season, but starts are likely to be reserved for cup competitions. The 19-year-old needs these minutes as much as anybody.

Pick Your Liverpool XI!

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister was the star of the show in the third-round victory over Tottenham Hotspur and he’ll hope to maintain that level on his bid to convince Liverpool to extend his contract.

RM: Rio Ngumoha—Chelsea were left seething when Ngumoha walked away from the club’s academy to join Liverpool, and the sight of him grabbing an assist in the 1–1 draw between these two last season will not have helped.

AM: James McConnell—A big opportunity for the youngster here, with Dominik Szoboszlai injured and Florian Wirtz in need of a rest after complaining of a minor foot injury.

LM: Cody Gakpo—Big changes in attack will see Iraola demand even more from Gakpo, whose electric start to the season has cooled off in recent weeks.

ST: Lewis Koumas—Deciding whether to rest the in-form Alexander Isak is among Iraola’s biggest conundrums. The boss has put plenty of faith in young Koumas recently and may give him the ultimate test here.