Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. LASK: Three Key Absentees in Champions League

Liverpool return to Champions League action against one of the competition’s four debutants on Wednesday, with LASK their hosts on Matchday 2 of the league phase.

The Reds opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Atlético Madrid and will expect consecutive triumphs when visiting the Austrian minnows—who they beat home and away during the 2023–24 Europa League group stage.

Aiming to bounce back from the weekend’s bruising defeat to Manchester City, Andoni Iraola has some intriguing selection dilemmas to overcome. Missing several key performers through injury and tempted to rotate his team with tougher games ahead, the Spaniard has some big calls to make.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up in Linz.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. LASK

GK: Alisson—The Brazilian was helpless as Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku and Rayan Cherki each fired exquisite finishes beyond him. LASK are unlikely to net such world-class strikes.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—Liverpool have games against Brentford, Villarreal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea before October concludes, meaning Iraola must rotate wherever possible. This is an opportunity to rest Ronald Araújo in favor of Frimpong.

CB: Joe Gomez—Jérémy Jacquet played at the weekend despite an injury scare over the international period. Liverpool need to manage his minutes carefully, with Gomez on standby and ready to fill in.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—The Dutchman captained Liverpool to their 3–1 victory away at LASK in September 2023 and will want a clean sheet on this occasion.

LB: Kostas Tsimikas—Make no mistake about it, left back is an area of weakness for Liverpool. With Milos Kerkez having played six full matches for club and country over the past month, Tsimikas might get a run out in Austria.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch will be suspended for the upcoming league game with Brentford, meaning there’s little doubt he will start on Wednesday. He’d played rather well until his harsh but costly dismissal against City.

Pick Your Liverpool XI!

CM: Trey Nyoni—Dominik Szoboszlai has stayed at home due to injury, Wataru Endō was omitted from the Champions League squad and Alexis Mac Allister could be rested. That opens the door for a first European start for the highly-rated Nyoni.

RW: Rio Ngumoha—With Cody Gakpo sidelined, Ngumoha is the only realistic way that Iraola can refresh a forward line that fell flat against City. The youngster could replace Victor Muñoz on the right wing, despite preferring the left-hand side.

AM: Florian Wirtz—The knives are being sharpened for Wirtz as he continues to flounder for the Reds. But with Szoboszlai missing, there’s no real alternative to the out-of-form German in the No. 10 position.

LW: Bradley Barcola—After an underwhelming showing at the weekend, Barcola could really use a morale-boosting performance against LASK. The 24-year-old will hope that comes in the form of a goal or an assist.

ST: Lewis Koumas—The academy graduate buzzed around with admirable intensity against City and nearly scored the opening goal with a fierce effort. With Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitiké injured, Koumas could lead the line for the first time in Europe.