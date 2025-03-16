Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United: Carabao Cup Final
Liverpool look to complete their Carabao Cup title defense when they face Newcastle United in the final at Wembley Stadium.
Coming off the first major loss of the Arne Slot era that saw Liverpool exit the Champions League round of 16 in a penalty shootout vs. Paris Saint-Germain, the Reds have a chance to collect their first piece of silverware with their new manager.
A victory would see Liverpool lift their third Carabao Cup trophy in four seasons, extending their gap as the winningest side in tournament history. However, Newcastle in front will be motivated to end a 70-year domestic trophy-less drought, and win their first major title under the Magpies new ownership group.
Winning a domestic double is very much at play in what would be an overall very impressive debut season for Slot. However, he'll manage his first final for Liverpool without injured right backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley.
With the first domestic trophy of the season at stake, here's how Liverpool could lineup vs. Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Mar. 16.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Brazilian will hope to put on a vintage display at Wembley Stadium.
RB: Jarell Quansah—Despite being a traditional center back, Quansah will start on the right side of defense given the injuries at the position.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The Frenchman will have to be at his best to contain one of the best strikers in world soccer in Alexander Isak.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain scored the trophy-clinching goal in extra time vs. Chelsea in last season's Carabao Cup final.
LB: Andrew Robertson—Robertson will occupy his usual spot at left back.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman will hope for a better showing in the final than against PSG in the Champions League.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine's last goal came against Newcastle in the Premier League on Feb. 26.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Fresh off a record-equaling seventh Premier League player of the month award this term, Salah will look to add a piece of silverware to his brilliant season.
AM: Domink Szoboszlai—The Hungarian scored the opener last time out vs. Newcastle.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo, as long as he's fully fit, will start off the left.
ST: Luis Díaz—The Colombian will lead the line hoping his constant movement causes confusion in Newcastle's defense.