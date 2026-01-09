‘In Contact’—Arsenal Emerge As Contenders for Key Man City, Liverpool Target
Arsenal have been credited with sustained interest in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi in a further complication of Manchester City’s attempted January deal for the in-demand defender.
City are once again expected to be busy this month. Pep Guardiola’s side are still involved in all four competitions and have seen a deliberately thin squad weakened by injuries.
Joško Gvardiol has been forced onto the sidelines for the foreseeable future with a fractured shinbone which required surgery. The key centre back’s return is being measured out in months rather than weeks as his involvement in the summer World Cup comes under threat.
Fellow defensive talisman Rúben Dias was also injured in the same match against Chelsea, and will be sidelined for between four and six weeks with a muscular problem.
This unfortunate series of events prompted City to reportedly ramp up their interest in a January move for Guéhi, who only has six months left on his Palace contract. This heightened attention has inspired fellow admirers of the England international to re-stake their claim.
Arsenal’s long-standing interest is said to still be very much aflame, as was first reported by The Mirror and subsequently supported by The Athletic. The Premier League leaders are expected to consider Guéhi a defensive option for next summer, although no certainties on the timeframe of a potential move has been offered. Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed that the club will be forced to accept a suitable bid for their captain this month.
Liverpool, who came so close to signing Guéhi last summer, are also name-checked as keen admirers. Yet, the Reds appear consigned to only approaching the composed defender once he becomes a free agent in July. Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all thought to be considering an approach in the off-season.
City’s need for a new defender in the short-term is abundantly obvious—though quite where he would fit in once Gvardiol and Dias return to full fitness is less clear. However, Arsenal are even more well-stocked when it comes to defenders.
Do Arsenal Need Marc Guéhi?
In search of the club’s first Premier League title in 22 years, Mikel Arteta is keen to maximise every possible advantage. Be that set pieces, rotation or transfer activity.
The Arsenal boss has insisted that the club are “actively looking” at further additions this January. “The window is there. We’re Arsenal. Now, we have to be looking at it,” he declared last month.
Yet, the need for a new centre back—particularly one of Guéhi’s experience and expectations for playing time—is not so glaring.
Whenever William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães are fit, they start. Both centre backs have endured injury absences this season, yet that is precisely why Arteta oversaw the recruitment of Piero Hincapié and Cristhian Mosquera over the summer; a pair of young defenders comfortable playing second fiddle or at fullback.
Even the natural fullbacks Arsenal do have—Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, Jurriën Timber—all have ample of experience of lining up through the middle.
Guéhi is many things but a part-time right back isn’t one of them. As he eyes up the first World Cup of his career this summer, it would seem odd to join a club where he is by no means guaranteed regular minutes in his preferred position.