One Liverpool Star ‘Interests’ Enzo Maresca As a Rodri, Enzo Fernandez Replacement

For the first time since 2019–20, Manchester City will have to get by without Rodri commanding the midfield—and new boss Enzo Maresca has reportedly circled Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister as a potential replacement.

Rodri already landed in Barcelona on Monday after reportedly signing a deal worth up to $87.8 million (€76.5 million at the time of the agreement) with the defending Spanish champions. The newly crowned World Cup winner snubbed both City and Real Madrid to start a new chapter of his career in Catalonia alongside many of his Spain teammates.

Life without Rodri does not bode well for City; the Premier League side went trophyless in 2024–25 when the midfielder missed most of the season with an ACL injury and recently got demolished by Arsenal 3–0 in the Community Shield.

Despite breaking the bank to sign Elliot Anderson and continued talks with Morocco breakout star Ayyoub Bouaddi, City still need someone to come in and replace the hole Rodri left. BBC Sport report Mac Allister “interests” Maresca.

The Argentine, who is under contract with Liverpool until June 2028, brings a similar profile to Rodri, giving Maresca another experienced, intelligent deep-lying playmaker with an impressive defensive skill set. Mac Allister’s dip in form last season, though, stained what was a previously an impressive reputation.

Still, the 2022 World Cup winner would be a worthy addition to almost any midfield, but he is likely not Maresca’s first choice.

How Enzo Fernández Fits Into the Equation

Enzo Fernández previously flirted with a move out of west London. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It is no secret Maresca was dreaming of a reunion with Enzo Fernández. The two worked together at Chelsea and the midfielder reached his best form under the Italian boss.

It wasn’t until after Maresca left Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Day that Fernández began openly flirting with a transfer, which earned him a two-game ban from the Chelsea hierarchy. Real Madrid were his preferred destination, but the 15-time European champions came out and revealed they have “no intention” of pursuing the 25-year-old.

City then emerged as an escape route for Fernández. Reports claimed the club made direct contact with the Argentine’s camp, but hesitated at his $162 million (£120 million) price tag. Chelsea then set a hard deadline for any Fernández offers at the aforementioned price, but City—or any other club—failed to take action before the clock expired.

Still, a late ploy for Fernández has not been ruled out by the Cityzens, though the situation is now more complicated. The Telegraph report City could be forced to pay more than $162 million for the midfielder now that they missed the deadline.

It would take a massive swing from City to “try and convince” Chelsea to sell Fernández “with time running out to replace him.” Only an increased bid or a deal on “more favorable terms” would be considered by the Blues.

Where Chelsea Stand Amid City’s Pursuit

There’s high hopes for the Xabi Alonso era at Stamford Bridge. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

As Fernández continues to steal headlines in the summer transfer window, Chelsea are by all accounts preparing for 2026–27 with the midfielder in their ranks. The 25-year-old returned to action in the Blues’ 3–1 preseason victory over Real Sociedad at the weekend, receiving a mixed reception from the crowd at Stamford Bridge.

Not helping Fernández’s case with the fans was his equalizer for Argentina against England in the 2026 World Cup in the semifinals, which ultimately helped La Albiceleste eliminate the Three Lions.

Still, Chelsea “remain optimistic” Fernández can be “reintegrated” into the west London club despite the recent drama, per The Telegraph. The Blues are expecting the Argentina international to “remain their player” next season and help usher in a new era under Xabi Alonso.

Should the unexpected happen, though, and Fernández leaves before the window closes, the club is reportedly keen on Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott as a potential replacement.