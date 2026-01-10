Liverpool Continue Stockpiling Young Centre Backs With Confirmed January Transfer
Liverpool confirmed the arrival of 18-year-old centre back Mor Talla Ndiaye during a January window which has thus far focused on the future rather than the present.
Ndiaye is a 6'2" left-footed option who came through at Senegalese second-tier side Amitié FC, which just so happens to be owned by former Premier League striker Demba Ba.
The teenager is yet to make a senior appearance but caught the eye of Liverpool at the Under-17 World Cup which was held in Qatar last November. Ndiaye started every fixture as Senegal came through the group stage without conceding a single goal before narrowly losing out to Uganda in the first knockout round.
Despite the loss of a potential star of the future, Amitié were hugely satisfied with the role they played in Ndiaye’s development. “Ndiaye embodies the values of hard work, discipline and perseverance that we pass on to our young talents,” the club wrote on social media.
“His journey is a source of pride for the entire Academy and an inspiration for generations to come. We wish him success in this new stage of his career and are confident that he will represent his country, his education and all those who have believed in him since his beginning with dignity. Good luck Mor, the story has just begun.”
Liverpool’s brief announcement of Ndiaye’s arrival on a four-and-a-half-year deal thought to be worth £1 million ($1.3 million) confirmed that the youngster would be directed straight to Rob Page’s Under-21 team, where a coterie of promising centre backs is forming.
Liverpool’s Youthful Drive
The announcement of Ndiaye’s arrival came two days after Noah Adekoya joined Page’s U21 team. The English 19-year-old was a product of Burnley’s academy before parting ways with the Premier League outfit in November ahead of his switch to Liverpool.
The club’s defensive ranks are expected to be boosted further by the imminent arrival of Austrian 17-year-old Ifeanyi Ndukwe. Serie A giants Inter were known to be keen admirers of the towering Austria Vienna centre back, yet widespread reports claim that it is only a matter of time before Liverpool’s successful pursuit is confirmed after agreeing an initial fee of around £2.6 million.
Fans who have watched Arne Slot’s side ship a staggering 13 Premier League goals from set pieces this season—an unwanted record only relegation-battling West Ham United can top—would perhaps question why the Reds are not more actively in the market for a senior defensive option.
After such an extravagant summer spend, it appears as though it will be a quiet January window for the defending Premier League champions. Any aspiration of signing Marc Guéhi this month ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City is thought to be misplaced. Should the Crystal Palace captain remain in south London until his contract expires in June, Liverpool will be in position to make another move for the England international.