Liverpool Trailblazer Matches Remarkable Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo Record

Liverpool were indebted to 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha’s remarkable, history-equaling performance for their third successive Champions League victory on Tuesday.

The Reds were trailing by two goals come the half-hour mark of their league phase game against Villarreal at Anfield, yet Ngumoha’s brilliance helped them turn the tide and eventually run out 4–3 winners.

The youngster was one of few to shine in a red jersey during an unconvincing triumph and deservedly claimed UEFA’s official Player of the Match award courtesy of his stellar showing—which yielded assists for Ronald Araújo’s equalizer and Alexis Mac Allister’s second strike of the game.

The turbo-charged winger proved a constant thorn in Villarreal’s side and joined an esteemed list of record-setters en route to an important victory.

According to Opta, Ngumoha became just the fourth teenager to ever complete seven or more dribbles in multiple Champions League matches since records began in 2003–04, matching a feat managed by only Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Arjen Robben previously.

Ngumoha completed seven dribbles during Liverpool’s thrilling 6–3 win away at LASK last week and actually bettered that tally against Villarreal, managing nine before being withdrawn in the 74th minute.

Opta’s Michael Reid also revealed Ngumoha matched a 28-year Liverpool record by becoming the youngest player to notch two assists in a single match for the club since Michael Owen back in 1998.

Not only that, Ngumoha also stole Owen’s record as the youngest player to ever assist a goal for Liverpool in a European competition.

Nobody can better Ngumoha’s 7.4 dribbles completed per 90 in the Champions League this season, either.

‘I’m Getting Better’—Ngumoha Opens Up on Role Change

The sky is the limit for Ngumoha. | Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport/Getty Images

Liverpool have long known they boast one of world soccer’s most precocious talents and Ngumoha appears to be improving with each passing match. However, after enjoying a breakout 2025–26 campaign, he’s been forced to adapt to a new position this season.

After being exclusively deployed on his preferred left flank, Andoni Iraola has shunted Ngumoha to the right-hand side to help cover for Liverpool’s lack of natural options in the role.

Unsurprisingly, Ngumoha has thrived despite his tender age, and he’s pleased with the progress he’s made since switching sides.

Asked about his positional tweak after the Villarreal victory, the England international responded: “It’s helping me a lot in training, the gaffer, all the coaching staff, all the players believe in me. Slowly and slowly I’m getting better on the right.”

He added: “It’s up there with one of the best I’ve played, I think. I enjoyed myself out there. The team helped me as well a lot. I enjoyed today.

“Whenever I get the ball and there’s an opportunity to go one-on-one or two-on-one sometimes, by all means I’ll do it. I believe in myself to do it. The more chances we get, the more it makes the opposition worry. I just keep going and be ruthless.”