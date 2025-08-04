SI

Liverpool vs. Athletic Club: Preseason Friendly Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool play two friendlies with Athletic Club at Anfield on Monday having returned from their tour of Asia.

Liverpool return to Anfield to continue preseason action against Athletic Club.
Liverpool face Athletic Club in a preseason doubleheader at Anfield on Monday, playing two separate matches against the Basque outfit.

The Reds enjoyed victories over Championship sides Preston North End and Stoke City before jetting off to Asia for friendlies with Milan and Yokohama F. Marinos. Having been beaten by the counter-attacking Italians, they finished on a high with a 3–1 comeback victory over Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos.

Liverpool will host Athletic Club in two entirely separate fixtures on Merseyside, with Arne Slot naming two unique lineups for the clashes. Ernesto Valverde’s side will prove tough opposition despite losing their last three preseason friendlies, including a defeat to second tier Racing Santander most recently.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Liverpool’s two matches.

What Time Does Liverpool’s First Match With Athletic Club Kick Of?

  • Location: Liverpool, England
  • Stadium: Anfield
  • Date: Monday, Aug. 4
  • Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. BST / Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT

What Time Does Liverpool’s Second Match With Athletic Club Kick Off?

  • Location: Liverpool, England
  • Stadium: Anfield
  • Date: Monday, Aug. 4
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT

Liverpool vs. Athletic Club Head-to-Head Record (All Time)

  • Liverpool: 2 wins
  • Athletic Club: 1 win
  • Draws: 1
  • Last meeting: Athletic Club 0–1 Liverpool (November 2, 1983) - European Cup

Current Form (All Competitions)

Liverpool

Athletic Club

Yokohama F. Marinos 1–3 Liverpool - 30/07/25

Racing Santander 2–1 Athletic Club - 30/07/25

Liverpool 2–4 Milan - 26/07/25

PSV Eindhoven 2–1 Athletic Club - 26/07/25

Liverpool 5–0 Stoke - 20/07/25

Alavés 1–0 Athletic Club - 22/07/25

Preston 1–3 Liverpool - 13/07/25

Athletic Club 1–0 Ponferradina - 19/07/25

Liverpool 1–1 Crystal Palace - 25/05/25

Athletic Club 0–3 Barcelona - 25/05/25

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Athletic Club on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

DAZN

United Kingdom

All Red Video

Canada

DAZN

Liverpool Team News

Hugo Ekitiké
Hugo Ekitiké debuted against Marinos last time out. / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Slot is expected to mix and match his lineups for the clashes with Athletic, although predicting the exact XIs for each fixture is near impossible.

The Dutch coach could be without Federico Chiesa and Joe Gomez due to injury, while Alisson left their Asia preseason tour due to a personal matter and remains a doubt. Tyler Morton is closing in on a move to Lyon and might not be risked.

Hugo Ekitiké made his debut against Yokohama F. Marinos and is certain to earn some more minutes, while Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giorgi Mamardashvili are among the other summer recruits who will feature.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club—Match 1

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): Woodman; Bradley, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Elliott, Ngumoha; Ekitiké.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club—Match 2

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konaté, Tsimikas, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo; Doak, Wirtz, Gakpo; Núñez.

Athletic Club Team News

Nico Williams
Nico Williams could feature at Anfield. / IMAGO/Pressinphoto

Valverde will have to cope without three of his four senior centre backs on Monday, with Aitor Paredes and Unai Egiluz both suffering injuries during preseason—the latter lasting just 28 minutes against Racing Santander. Yeray Álvarez is provisionally suspended after failing a doping test.

Nico and Iñaki Williams are the major threats Liverpool need to keep and eye on during their match-ups with the Basque side, while Oihan Sancet is also capable of hurting the Reds in attacking midfield.

Athletic Club Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool—Match 1

Athletic Club predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Padilla; Lekue, Vivian, Rego, Yuri; De Galarreta, Prados; I. Williams, Gómez, Berenguer; Sannadi.

Athletic Club Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool—Match 2

Athletic Club predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Simón; Gorosabel, De Marcos, De Luis, Boiro; Vesga, Jauregizar; Ares, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta.

Liverpool vs. Athletic Club Score Predictions

Liverpool boast a much deeper and richer squad than their La Liga opposition, who enter the match in underwhelming form. That depth will be crucial given the nature of this doubleheader, with the Reds favourites for both clashes.

However, despite their patchy pre-season record, Athletic shouldn’t be underestimated. While their defence has been decimated by injuries and suspensions, they have some exceptional attacking threats capable of causing issues for the Reds.

Still, Liverpool are likely to pour more misery on Athletic, potentially winning both duels.

  • Prediction (Match 1): Liverpool 2–0 Athletic Club
  • Prediction (Match 2): Liverpool 3–1 Athletic

