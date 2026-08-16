Liverpool vs. Como—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

A set of two friendlies against Italian side Como will bring Liverpool’s 2026–27 preseason campaign to a close.

The two teams played out a 0–0 draw earlier on Sunday but are back in action just a few hours later to allow more players to get run-outs and put the finishing touches on their preparations for the new campaign,

It hasn’t been an easy summer for new Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola. After victories over Sunderland and Wrexham, the Reds suffered bruising defeats to both Leeds United and Monaco, after which the boss admitted his side were still struggling physically.

With just a week to go until Liverpool’s Premier League season begins away at Newcastle United, Iraola will hope to iron out those issues as soon as possible.

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