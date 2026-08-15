Liverpool vs. Como: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Just a week out from their Premier League opener, Liverpool conclude their preseason campaign by facing Como in a friendly at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds will actually play the Italian side twice on the same day, first dueling in a behind-closed-doors clash in the morning, before a proper meeting between the sides in the afternoon.

Andoni Iraola will be eager to snap a two-game losing streak, which began with a 4–2 loss to Leeds United in the United States and was followed by a 3–2 defeat to Monaco on Merseyside. Both matches have seen Liverpool surrender two-goal leads as their defense comes under increasing scrutiny.

Bar those sidelined through injury, Liverpool will have their full complement available to them at the weekend, even including World Cup finalist Alexis Mac Allister. Iraola will hope his strongest lineup can earn a third preseason win before the league clash with Newcastle United next Sunday.

Como will provide stern resistance, however. The Serie A outfit dazzled under Cesc Fàbregas last season as they qualified for the Champions League. They have some impressive talent in their roster and will aim to capitalize on lingering uncertainty in the Liverpool camp.

Here’s a preview of Liverpool’s second match against Como in front of supporters.

Liverpool vs. Como Score Prediction

Chaos Continues in High-Scoring Draw

Liverpool have looked sharp going forward—even if they have been weak in defense. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

After a season of tedium and disappointment under Arne Slot, Liverpool supporters are relieved to have witnessed greater attacking intent from their side under Iraola. They have scored nine times in four matches and will have been buoyed by the performances of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz against Monaco last time out.

However, the increase in intensity has created some gaps in an admittedly makeshift defense, with nine goals also allowed across the summer. Liverpool have been too easy to play through and individual errors have proven costly.

Another chaotic encounter could be on the horizon and Como will fancy their chances of managing at least a draw—a result they were able to achieve in their recent clash with Arsenal.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–2 Como

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Como

Liverpool should name a strong XI. | FotMob

One would imagine that Iraola will name his strongest XI for the second match with Como, with the majority of his first-teamers set to be involved in front of the Anfield faithful.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch all made their first starts of the summer in the last-gasp defeat to Monaco, and they will undoubtedly earn more minutes.

Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wirtz and Isak—the latter scoring twice against Monaco—will also feature, with Rio Ngumoha likely to be played out of position on the right wing.

Recent recruit Ronald Araújo, who was signed on loan from Barcelona, could earn his unofficial debut, as might fellow center back Jérémy Jacquet, who has missed all of the summer’s friendlies through injury.

Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitiké, Joe Gomez, Stefan Bajčetić and Giovanni Leoni are all still absent through injury, but Wataru Endō did return from his long-term setback last weekend.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Como (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Araújo, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Como Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Trevoh Chalobah could make his first start. | FotMob

Fàbregas could name a near identical team to the one that drew at the Emirates Stadium midweek, although ex-Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah may make his first start for his new employers.

Nico Paz, Como’s star attacker, could be involved in some capacity, but he returned to preseason training late after journeying to the World Cup final with Argentina.

Summer signings Yan Couto and Mattia Liberali should earn another run out, too.

Como Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Ramón, Chalobah, Valle; Da Cunha, Perrone; Diao, Baturina, Liberali; Douvikas.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Como Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Sunday, Aug. 16

Sunday, Aug. 16 Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Como on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Canada N/A Mexico Claro Sports United Kingdom ALL RED Video, LFCTV