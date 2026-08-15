Alexis Mac Allister Transfer Declaration Ramps Up Pressure on Andoni Iraola

Alexis Mac Allister’s father, Carlos, put a blunt end to spurious speculation linking the Liverpool midfielder with a stunning move to Premier League rivals Manchester City.

It is a declaration which will come as a boost to Reds boss Andoni Iraola, while also putting pressure on his vaunted powers of player rejuvenation.

Despite benefitting from a rare summer of rest and relaxation, Mac Allister endured the worst season of his Liverpool career last term. Constantly caught out of position in a porous midfield, the Argentina international was repeatedly left helpless as opponents happily picnicked in the wide swathes of open space Arne Slot’s side offered. Nevertheless, Mac Allister bounced back with an impressive World Cup, starting every meaningful fixture as Argentina reached a second straight final, to restore his reputation.

The controlling midfielder was touted as a shock target in Manchester City’s quest to replace Rodri this summer by BBC Sport. Mac Allister Sr. was quick to quash those links.

“Alexis will stay at Liverpool,” the former professional told winwin, “and we have not discussed any possibility of him leaving the club this summer.”

While the Mac Allisters have previously cast doubt over the midfielder’s long-term future at Liverpool—talks over a new contract are yet to be opened—it appears that his immediate future will be under the watch of Iraola. While that is a success for the Basque boss, it also represents a challenge.

Iraola Gets His Transfer Demand

Andoni Iraola is desperate for attacking reinforcements. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The softly spoken, smiling figure of Andoni Iraola is not naturally inclined to any grand shows of public transfer demands. However, Slot’s successor did make it clear that he expected to keep hold of Mac Allister before his official stance had been confirmed.

“I think Alexis has been one of the best players at the club for the last few years,” Iraola admitted to assembled reporters during Liverpool’s preseason tour of the U.S., “and he has had a very good World Cup, so it is normal that other clubs want our best players. It always happens in other markets.

“But I want to keep my good players. I’m looking forward more to signing new players rather than losing the ones we have here.”

Iraola got his wish: Mac Allister won’t be going anywhere. Now it’s up to the former Bournemouth boss to make him a player worth keeping.

Mac Allister Facing Serious Test of Liverpool Commitment

Alexis Mac Allister remains a key part of Argentina’s success. | Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

A competitive ball has not yet been kicked by Iraola’s Liverpool team but one major problem has already reared its ugly head. After giving up 2–0 leads in consecutive friendlies against Leeds United and Monaco, the high priest of high pressing admitted that his side are not up to the physical demands of his extreme style of play.

“The problem right now is they don’t have the energy for 90 minutes,” Iraola fretted. “They start to get tired, and it will take time for them. We need more training with them.”

Mac Allister didn’t feature in any of those friendlies and was among the last to appear for preseason training under Iraola due to Argentina’s deep World Cup run. During the tournament, no outfield player logged more minutes and only Spain’s Rodri covered more ground than Mac Allister, who now faces a remarkably more demanding style of play under Iraola; Bournemouth’s midfield trio of Tyler Adams, Alex Scott and Marcus Tavernier all covered considerably more distance per game than Liverpool’s No. 10 did last season.

Player High Intensity Distance Covered per 60 mins Played Premier League Rank Marcus Tavernier 1,250 meters 7th Alex Scott 1,147 meters 14th Tyler Adams 1,041 meters 23rd Alexis Mac Allister 852 meters 63rd

Data from SkillCorner via The Athletic.

Fortunately for Mac Allister and his teammates, Iraola has a track record of increasing his players’ range of coverage. When the Marcelo Bielsa disciple took over Bournemouth in 2023, they collectively covered little more 9.9 km at high intensity speed each game. By the end of his first season, that had climbed to toward 12 km.

Improving distance is one thing, but all of Liverpool’s players must establish where and when they should be running above and beyond the total volume.

Slot’s press at Liverpool unraveled because he fell down upon one of Johan Cruyff’s fundamental ideals: make the pitch as big as possible when you have the ball, and as small as possible while out of possession. As Mac Allister would be able to attest, the pitch looked pretty big when he was trying to defend yawning chasms of green grass last term.

Closing those gaps with a coordinated press to get the best out of Mac Allister and his teammates will be key to Iraola’s success this coming season.