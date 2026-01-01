Liverpool vs. Leeds: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool kick off 2026 by welcoming Leeds United to Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday.
The Reds ended last year on a high as they extended their unbeaten run to seven matches and winning streak to four with victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Like several of the triumphs that have come in recent weeks, it wasn’t entirely convincing for Arne Slot’s side against the Premier League’s bottom club.
Liverpool’s defensive deficiencies are still on show and were alarmingly evident during the reverse fixture with Leeds back in early December. Two leads were surrendered in a chaotic 3–3 draw, with Ao Tanaka’s stoppage-time strike from a corner also exposing Liverpool’s vulnerabilities at set pieces.
Draws for Chelsea and Manchester United on Tuesday night mean Liverpool are guaranteed their place in the top four for another round, but will move five points clear of their rivals with victory over the Whites.
Leeds will be no pushovers, however, as they embark on a five-match unbeaten run that started with victory over Chelsea and was extended by an away draw at Sunderland most recently. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s terrific goalscoring form has been integral to the Yorkshire outfit moving six points clear of the drop after seven goals in his last six games.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the New Year’s Day battle.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Leeds Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 1
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Darren England
Liverpool vs. Leeds Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 3 wins
- Leeds: 1 win
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Leeds
Liverpool 2–1 Wolves - 27/12/25
Sunderland 1–1 Leeds - 28/12/25
Tottenham 1–2 Liverpool - 20/12/25
Leeds 4–1 Crystal Palace - 20/12/25
Liverpool 2–0 Brighton - 13/12/25
Brentford 1–1 Leeds - 14/12/25
Inter 0–1 Liverpool - 09/12/25
Leeds 3–3 Liverpool - 06/12/25
Leeds 3–1 Chelsea - 03/12/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Leeds on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
United States
USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
Canada
fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, DAZN
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool will be boosted by the return of Dominik Szoboszlai after he served his one-match suspension against Wolves, the Hungarian replacing Federico Chiesa on the right wing.
However, the Reds are still missing key personnel. Alexander Isak’s broken leg means Hugo Ekitiké will lead the line once more, while Mohamed Salah is still representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni are absent elsewhere, while Conor Bradley and Andy Robertson could replace Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez in the full back roles.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitiké.
Leeds Team News
Leeds are without three first-teamers for the journey to Anfield, crucially missing centre back Joe Rodon after he was withdrawn in the first half of the draw at Sunderland.
Summer recruit Sean Longstaff remains sidelined with a calf injury sustained in late November, while Dan James might not return until February following a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since the start of December.
Daniel Farke should still utilise the 3-5-2 system that has brought success despite Rodon’s absence, with Sebastiaan Bornauw potentially coming in for the Welshman.
Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Leeds predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-5-2): Perri; Bornauw, Bijol Struijk; Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.
Liverpool vs. Leeds Score Prediction
Morale has been boosted on Merseyside following recent victories but Liverpool remain far from convincing. They should have enough in the tank to conquer Leeds, with Szoboszlai’s return incredibly important, but they may well make hard work of their triumph.
Leeds are full of confidence and have a striker in red-form, ready to take advantage of Liverpool’s iffy rearguard. The Reds continue to struggle for clean sheets despite an upturn in form and will struggle to keep the Whites under wraps.
Prediction: Liverpool 3–2 Leeds