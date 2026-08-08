Liverpool vs. Monaco: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Andoni Iraola oversees his first home match as Liverpool manager when Monaco visit Anfield for a preseason friendly on Sunday.

The Reds have already played three games under their new coach, tasting victory against Sunderland and Wrexham prior to a bruising 4–2 loss to Leeds United in the final outing of their preseason tour of the United States. Despite being two goals ahead at halftime, a calamitous second half display resulted in a first defeat for Iraola.

Now back on home soil, Liverpool will be eager to issue a firm response to last weekend’s disappointment, and Iraola will want his players to showcase plenty of intensity and attacking endeavor to swiftly win over the Anfield faithful.

Monaco were victorious in their most recent friendly, Paris Brunner’s penalty securing a 1–0 win over Getafe. It was Filipe Luís’s second victory as manager of the Ligue 1 outfit, who kicked off with a 5–2 win over AS Saint-Priest before defeat to Sporting CP and a draw with Cercle Brugge.

Liverpool vs. Monaco Score Prediction

Yet Another High-Scoring Affair for Reds

Iraola has already overseen two 4–2 scorelines. | Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Liverpool have been enjoyable to watch under Iraola to date. There are already signs that his high-pressing, offense-first approach can regalvanize a team that lost its identity under Arne Slot.

However, while Liverpool have been exciting going forward, their defensive performances have left much to be desired. A makeshift and youthful backline is lacking reinforcements and has been sliced open far too easily this summer, with the midfield offering little protection.

Another end-to-end match is projected on Merseyside, with Monaco more than capable of causing issues for Iraola’s defense.

Liverpool will be determined to put on a show in front of their own supporters and should breach the Monaco goal on more than one occasion, but they simply can’t be trusted to keep their visitors out at the other end of the field.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–2 Monaco

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Monaco

A number of first-teamers are still working their way back to fitness. | FotMob

Long-term injuries to Wataru Endō, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Stefan Bajčetić and Hugo Ekitiké leave Iraola short in certain departments, while Joe Gomez is also sidelined after sustaining a setback in the victory over Sunderland.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo have all returned to Liverpool training following their post-World Cup breaks, while new signing Victor Muñoz has finally joined up with his new teammates. The quartet could all feature in some capacity against Monaco.

Alexis Mac Allister is still missing, however, after reaching the World Cup final with Argentina.

Jérémy Jacquet could make his unofficial Liverpool debut after being rested during the tour of the U.S., while youngsters such as Ifeanyi Ndukwe, Luke Chambers, Lewis Koumas and the impressive Trey Nyoni might earn yet more minutes.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Ndukwe, Chambers, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Nyoni; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Koumas; Isak.

Monaco Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Monaco could name the same XI that beat Getafe. | FotMob

Monaco begin life without Liverpool transfer target Maghnes Akliouche, who has now officially joined Paris Saint-Germain—a transfer which could help the Reds sign Bradley Barcola and/or Ibrahim Mbaye from the European champions.

There will be no reunion with Takumi Minamino, who is still missing with an ACL tear, and ex-Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is sidelined with the same issue.

Summer recruits Mathys Detourbet, Sadibou Sané, Flávio Nazinho and Matthis Abline could all get another run out.

Monaco Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Hrádecky; Vanderson, Sané, Dier, Nazinho; Camara, Cabral; Abline, Golovin, Detourbet; Biereth.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Monaco Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Sunday, Aug. 9

Sunday, Aug. 9 Kickoff Time: 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. BST

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Monaco on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States CBS Sports Network, fuboTV, Fox Deportes, Fox One Canada N/A Mexico Claro Sports United Kingdom Ligue 1+, ALL RED Video, LFCTV