Can Liverpool Afford $241 Million Swoop for Dynamic PSG Duo?

Liverpool are now reportedly “exploring” a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye, with any potential transfer separate from their pursuit of the youngster’s teammate Bradley Barcola.

Victor Muñoz is the only winger signed by the Reds so far this summer, but the club are determined to further bolster their attacking options before the window shuts. An expensive pursuit of Barcola is currently in full swing and attention has now turned to 18-year-old Mbaye.

The Times report Liverpool have joined the race to sign the Senegal international, who is currently linked to Bayer Leverkusen for a move worth between $46.2 million (€40 million) and $57.7 million (€50 million).

Liverpool have directly contacted the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, with whom they boast a strong working relationship. Mbaye is “attracted to moving to Anfield” and would be viewed as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, especially considering his ability to play on the right wing.

Interest in the teenager will have no impact on a transfer for Barcola, who the Premier League giants still desire. The Frenchman is keen to move to Merseyside, but PSG’s price tag of nearly $195 million has proved the stumbling block in negotiations.

Could Liverpool really sign both Barcola and Mbaye this summer?

Why Liverpool Want to Sign Mbaye

Mbaye is an exceptional talent. | Badreddine/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Mbaye’s ascent has been rapid. The versatile forward is the youngest appearance-maker in PSG history after debuting at 16 years old and he’s been a semi-regular for the club ever since. In the last two seasons, he’s turned out 42 times, often utilized in Ligue 1 by Luis Enrique to allow more senior attackers to rest for the latter stages of the Champions League.

An overwhelming 75% of his appearances came in France’s first division last season, where he scored three times and managed two assists. However, just 10 of 24 outings were starts.

Mbaye’s progress has been similarly swift with Senegal. He’s got 15 senior caps under his belt already, with four goals and three assists in that spell. A stunning solo strike against France at the 2026 World Cup garnered justifiable attention.

Ibrahim Mbaye is attracting interest from Liverpool. | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It’s been clear from the outset this summer that Liverpool are prioritizing pace in the wide areas, and Mbaye delivers that in abundance. The winger, who can operate off either flank but is predominantly used on the right, clocked a top speed of 20.87 miles per hour in the Champions League last term, which was bettered by only 13 wingers—one of whom was Barcola (21.37 mph).

Of course, there remains work needed to improve his end product, but the youngster’s devastating pace is matched by fantastic close control and a bravery in possession. He averaged 1.9 dribbles per 90 in Ligue 1 last term—only 11 players averaged more—and Rio Ngumoha (4.9) is the only Liverpool player who bettered that total in the Premier League last season.

Adept at riding challenges and terrific in the kind of direct system Andoni Iraola is attempting to install at Anfield, Mbaye could be a big hit for Liverpool.

Why Cody Gakpo Could Prove Integral to Moves for PSG Pair

Cody Gakpo’s future looks increasingly uncertain. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool spent a record-breaking sum of approximately $600 million last summer, but they were able to recoup around $250 million in player sales. As a result, the club have some wiggle room in the transfer market this summer.

They have already spent $81 million for Jérémy Jacquet and a further $46 million on Muñoz, but are still expected to be able to recruit heavily in the final weeks of the window. However, splashing $241 million on both Barcola and Mbaye, alongside potential reinforcements elsewhere, would likely require player sales.

An exit for Curtis Jones to Inter could help bring in some funds, while Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa might also be on the move. Salah’s departure frees up money, too, with the Egyptian’s $539,000 per week wages no longer on the books.

However, it’s Cody Gakpo who could be key to Liverpool’s business with PSG. The Dutchman endured a difficult 2025–26 season and is now the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. While reluctant to sell, the Reds might be enticed by a sizable offer, which would likely be around $80 million or more.

Securing a mammoth sum for Gakpo would help facilitate a much-needed overhaul on the wings.

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