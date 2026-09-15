Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The standout Carabao Cup third round fixture arrives at Anfield on Tuesday evening, as Liverpool host a Tottenham Hotspur team that’s desperate for some positive momentum.

Both teams were subject to frustrating Premier League stalemates on Saturday, with the Reds, having beaten Atlético Madrid 2–1 to kick off their Champions League campaign, producing a concerningly-flat performance against the leaky Cottagers.

Spurs then faced Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton and failed to capitalize on a bright start. The Toffees quickly dug their heels in and ground out a point, leaving the Lilywhites scoreless in the top flight after four games.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side were free-scoring in their second round victory over Charlton Athletic, beating the Championship side 5–1. Liverpool’s presence in Europe means their domestic cup journey starts on Tuesday, and they’re aiming to win this competition for a record-extending 11th time.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Score Prediction

Reds Compound Spurs‘ Misery

Spurs’ woes are set to continue on Merseyside. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

It won’t be long until Spurs supporters start to turn against the manager they backed to the hilt after last season’s escape, and the majority aren’t too pleased with the Italian’s rhetoric heading into this cup tie.

Without European soccer to enjoy, the Carabao Cup isn’t a competition Spurs can afford to sacrifice. Losing at Anfield is hardly uncommon for the Lilywhites, but a defeat wouldn’t be well received in North London if the manager opts for wholesale rotation.

De Zerbi’s first full season has to be ignited from somewhere, and a rare victory on Liverpool’s patch would go a long way to shifting the mood in N17. The Reds have merely offered glimpses at the start of Iraola’s reign, with the Spaniard still feeling his way into the most daunting managerial position of his impressive career.

Spurs’ Anfield record : Richarlison earned the Lilywhites their only point of the forgettable Igor Tudor era at Anfield last season, but Spurs’ dreams tend to fade when they travel up to Liverpool’s cauldron. They haven’t won here since the end of the 2010–11 season—a run of 17 games without a victory.

: Richarlison earned the Lilywhites their only point of the forgettable Igor Tudor era at Anfield last season, but Spurs’ dreams tend to fade when they travel up to Liverpool’s cauldron. They haven’t won here since the end of the 2010–11 season—a run of 17 games without a victory. Scoring woes : The visitors scored five at home in the second round, but have curated a roster bereft of a natural goalscorer. Spurs haven’t scored in their four Premier League outings and rank third from the bottom in the division with a measly 3.45 xG. That suggests that it’s not a finishing issue; they’re also not creating high-quality chances.

: The visitors scored five at home in the second round, but have curated a roster bereft of a natural goalscorer. Spurs haven’t scored in their four Premier League outings and rank third from the bottom in the division with a measly 3.45 xG. That suggests that it’s not a finishing issue; they’re also not creating high-quality chances. Alexander Isak factor: The Swede enjoyed the best few minutes of his Liverpool career at Ipswich Town 10 days ago, and was more likely than anyone to break the deadlock against Fulham on Saturday, ending the match with 0.5 xG. He’ll be licking his lips when Spurs come to town, given that he’s scored seven times in six games against the Lilywhites.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Tottenham

There’s set to be a youthful look to the Liverpool team.

Iraola lamented a "lack of freshness" after Saturday’s stalemate with Fulham, and the Liverpool boss has no choice but to offer key figures respite here.

There‘s hope that Joe Gomez will be fit enough to start at the heart of Iraola’s defense after returning to training last week. Virgil van Dijk may be used as an experienced head to aid the youthful figures in the Liverpool team, which could include Trey Nyoni and Lewis Koumas.

Rio Ngumoha is a shoo-in to start down the left-hand side, and Jeremie Frimpong could be utilized further upfield. The lack of options up top means Alexander Isak may keep his place.

Cody Gakpo was fit enough to play 30 minutes against Fulham, having picked up a groin injury in the victory over Atlético Madrid. He’s unlikely to be risked against the club that chased his signature in the summer transfer window.

Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitiké, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are all absent.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Araújo, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Nyoni; Frimpong, Koumas, Ngumoha; Isak.

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

De Zerbi can’t afford to sacrifice this competition.

De Zerbi has suggested that he’ll make wholesale changes to his starting lineup at Anfield, but can the Italian afford not to give the visitors the best possible chance of progressing?

A balance may be struck between retaining key figures and offering opportunities to fringe roster members.

Spurs are still without Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons due to long-term knee injuries, while Mykailo Mudryk is sidelined with an ankle issue. James Maddison has been limited to a pair of cameo appearances at the start of the season, but could make his first start for the club since May 2025.

Fullbacks Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are both being carefully managed, which means long-time Liverpool star Andy Robertson could get the nod on his old stomping ground.

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Gray, Tosin, Senesi, Robertson; Bentancur, Bergvall; Kudus, Maddison, Tel; Marmoush.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Tottenham Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Tuesday, Sept. 15 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Andy Madley

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream

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