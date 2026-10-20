Liverpool vs. Villarreal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool head into Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Villarreal off the back of two consecutive wins, as Andoni Iraola locks horns with a familiar face on the Anfield touchline.

The Yellow Submarine are now led by Iraola’s former assistant, Iñigo Pérez, who eventually took on the Rayo Vallecano job after Iraola left the Madrid club for Bournemouth in 2023, having initially tried to follow his boss to the English south coast only to be refused a work permit.

Pérez guided Rayo to the Conference League final last season, and was appointed as Marcelino’s successor at Villarreal in June. While the Yellow Submarine currently sit mid-table in La Liga, Pérez took the club to a first Champions League victory since 2022 last week, beating Napoli 3–1.

Six-time European champions Liverpool have started the league phase with a pair of wins, including a 2–1 triumph over Atlético Madrid at Anfield on Matchday 1. They subsequently put LASK to the sword in a 6–3 rout, and are in a bouyant mood after coming from behind to defeat Brentford at the weekend.

The Reds remain imperfect at the start of Iraola’s reign, but the results have been mostly impressive.

Liverpool vs. Villarreal Score Prediction

Reds Ease to Anfield Victory

Alexander Isak scored on his return to the Liverpool team at the weekend. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

This is a special occasion for both managers, with the long-time friends facing up against one another for the very first time.

“We’ve been through a lot of things together, so it is also a privilege for me to face him in a Champions League game,” Iraola said on Monday. He admitted Tuesday’s encounter will be a “little bit strange” given their close relationship, and noted that Villarreal’s boss “knows everything” about him.

Still, it will take a big effort from the visitors to secure victory on Merseyside. Iraola’s Liverpool remain a work in progress, but rarely do they come unstuck at Anfield on Champions League nights.

The Reds last faced off against Villarreal in the 2021–22 semifinals, claiming a 5–2 victory over two legs before falling to a Thibaut Courtois-inspired Real Madrid in the final.

Head-to-head record : Duels between these teams have been uncommon. In fact, there have been just four competitive meetings, of which Liverpool have won three. Villarreal’s sole victory against the Reds came at home in the first leg of a Europa League semifinal in 2016. Liverpool subsequently won the return leg 3–0 to advance to the final, only to be beaten by Sevilla.

: Duels between these teams have been uncommon. In fact, there have been just four competitive meetings, of which Liverpool have won three. Villarreal’s sole victory against the Reds came at home in the first leg of a Europa League semifinal in 2016. Liverpool subsequently won the return leg 3–0 to advance to the final, only to be beaten by Sevilla. Villarreal’s inefficiency : The visitors are 12th in La Liga as a result of their profligacy. According to Opta, only Barcelona and Real Madrid have recorded more xG in the division after nine matches, but Villarreal are the competition’s biggest underperformers, having scored 13 times from an xG of 19.49. The statistic suggests Pérez’s side will eventually come good, but they currently can’t be trusted in the final third.

: The visitors are 12th in La Liga as a result of their profligacy. According to Opta, only Barcelona and Real Madrid have recorded more xG in the division after nine matches, but Villarreal are the competition’s biggest underperformers, having scored 13 times from an xG of 19.49. The statistic suggests Pérez’s side will eventually come good, but they currently can’t be trusted in the final third. Isak factor: Alexander Isak is looking like the striker Liverpool paid a club-record fee for a year ago. The Swede started the season brightly and continued from where he left off at the weekend, having recovered from injury. Isak was the Reds’ match-winner with a composed finish, taking his goal tally for the season up to five in less than 600 minutes played.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–0 Villarreal

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal

Iraola confirmed that Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong will miss Tuesday’s clash after both picked up injuries in Saturday’s comeback victory.

While Frimpong has a “new injury,” Iraola suggested that Szoboszlai’s hamstring issue is still lingering. "We will have to be a little bit more patient until he recovers fully,” the Liverpool boss said.

In his absence, Ryan Gravenberch is expected to slot back into midfield after serving a one-match suspension at the weekend. The Dutchman was excellent before receving his second yellow card on the hour mark against Man City.

While Iraola is likely to rotate, with Bradley Barcola among the players potentially earning respite, Alexander Isak is set to lead Liverpool’s line under the lights.

The Reds are otherwise dealing with long-term absentees, with Hugo Ekitiké, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley still sidelined for the hosts.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araújo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Muñoz, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak.

Villarreal Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

New manager Pérez hasn’t yet deviated from predecessor Marcelino’s preferred 4-4-2, and the Anfield faithful will likely be treated to two banks of four from the visitors on Tuesday.

Villarreal are without Canada winger Tajon Buchanan due to a hamstring injury, while Nicolas Pépé, who recorded 18 La Liga goal contributions this season, is sidelined after undergoing eye surgery. Without him, Pérez will turn to Georgian international Georges Mikautadze and veteran forward Gerard Moreno to lead the Yellow Submarine’s attack.

Nathan Saliba, the player involved in Vinícius Júnior’s hair-pulling incident, is expected to start in midfield, while Portuguese international Renato Veiga will man Villarreal’s defense on Merseyside.

Villarreal Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-4-2): Júnior; Mouriño, Navarro, Veiga, Romero; Saliba, Comesaña, Gueye, Moleiro; Moreno, Mikautadze.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Villarreal Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20

Tuesday, Oct. 20 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Szymon Marciniak (POL) VAR: Piotr Lasyk (POL)

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Villarreal on TV, Live Stream

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