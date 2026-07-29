Liverpool vs. Wrexham—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

Unlike the World Cup final, Liverpool and Wrexham will actually be contesting a soccer match within the confines of New York City. The stakes will be lower for this preseason friendly, but there’s a strong chance it will be a more interesting game.

If Andoni Iraola’s previous Premier League experience with Bournemouth is anything to go by, Liverpool are set for a season thrills and spills. The Cherries scored more than 50 goals and conceded more than 50 during a chaotic top-flight campaign which took them up to a lofty sixth place.

Wrexham’s finish of seventh in the EFL Championship was the highest in club history, but still not enough for Premier League promotion. Now, the Red Dragons will get their chance to test themselves against top tier opposition.

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