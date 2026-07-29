Liverpool vs. Wrexham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham are set for their toughest preseason test yet as they take on Liverpool at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday night.

Phil Parkinson’s side are unbeaten through their opening three matches of the summer, including impressive victories over in Manchester United and Leeds United. Wrexham could welcome back several key players for the Liverpool match, including reigning Player of the Season Josh Windass.

Liverpool opened its preseason schedule with a convincing 4–2 win over Sunderland at the weekend, as Andoni Iraola took charge of his first match as the Merseyside club’s manager. The Reds will also be boosted by key returnees, with Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch having all joined up with the team on their U.S. tour.

The six-time European champions will be clear favorites to win on Wednesday, but friendlies are notorious for providing wild and unexpected results. Having already conquered two Premier League opponents this summer, Wrexham are not to be underestimated.

Liverpool vs. Wrexham Score Prediction

Sam Smith followed his winner vs. Manchester United with a winner vs. Leeds United. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wrexham will head into the match full of confidence after going unbeaten through their first three preseason friendlies. Liverpool will prove their hardest foe yet, though, and should be even sharper in New York with one match already under their belt.

The Red Dragons gave several players 70-minute outings in the recent victory over Leeds and are expected to do the same at Yankee Stadium, while Liverpool are likely to make wholesale changes as they continue building fitness and adapting to Iraola’s new system.

Preseason results are completely inconsequential ahead of the new season, but performances are important. Iraola was impressed with the intensity shown by his new roster last time out and will demand even more against an awkward adversary.

Wrexham’s strongest lineup: Parkinson has just two official preseason matches remaining before the new campaign begins and appears to be closing in on his strongest lineup. The clash with Liverpool should provide the clearest indication yet of which players are leading the race to start the Championship season.

Parkinson has just two official preseason matches remaining before the new campaign begins and appears to be closing in on his strongest lineup. The clash with Liverpool should provide the clearest indication yet of which players are leading the race to start the Championship season. Where does Wirtz fit in? Arne Slot ultimately paid the price for failing to get the best out of marquee signing Florian Wirtz, and there will be immediate pressure on Iraola to maximize the $155 million star’s talents. Wirtz is in the squad for New York, and it will be fascinating to see how he is used.

Arne Slot ultimately paid the price for failing to get the best out of marquee signing Florian Wirtz, and there will be immediate pressure on Iraola to maximize the $155 million star’s talents. Wirtz is in the squad for New York, and it will be fascinating to see how he is used. Hardest opponent yet: Yankee Stadium will provide the biggest preseason challenge so far for both clubs. Wrexham have already played three matches this summer, winning two, while Liverpool should be sharper after opening their schedule with a victory against a weakened Sunderland side.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Wrexham

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Liverpool’s proposed XI contains a youthful backline. | FotMob

Recent returnees Wirtz, Isak and Gravenberch could play some part in Wednesday’s affair, but any involvement will come from the bench.

Joe Gomez sustained yet another injury setback early in the Sunderland clash and will undoubtedly sit out the Wrexham game, joining long-term absentees Hugo Ekitiké, Wataru Endō, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley in the treatment room.

Jérémy Jacquet still awaits his unofficial debut after being omitted last weekend as a precaution following the shoulder injury suffered last season with Rennes. The Frenchman will be rested again having not played since February.

Liverpool are still without some high-profile names heading to Yankee Stadium, but first-teamers such as Dominik Szoboszlai, Milos Kerkez and Curtis Jones will all earn minutes alongside a cohort of academy stars.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Wrexham (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Ramsay, Ndukwe, Ndiaye, Kerkez; Jones, Nyoni; Morrison, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Chiesa.

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Phil Parkinson is expected to give some players long runouts against Liverpool. | FotMob.

Parkinson could give many of his starters another extended runout against Liverpool this week. Arthur Okonkwo looks certain to retain his place after Danny Ward’s recent injury scare, while Callum Doyle could replace Lewis Brunt in the back three.

Wrexham could also freshen things up at wingback, with Ryan Longman and Liberato Cacace both coming into the side, while Lewis O’Brien and Matty James are expected to continue their blossoming partnership in central midfield.

Bailey Cadamarteri impressed against Leeds and should start once again in an attacking midfield role, with Sam Smith expected to lead the line after scoring off the bench in Florida.

Wrexham predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Okonkwo; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Longman, James, O’Brien, Cacace; Cadamarteri, Broadhead; Smith.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: New York City

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Kickoff: 12:30 a.m. BST (Thursday, July 30) / 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wrexham

Wrexham’s preseason friendly against Liverpool will be available in the United Kingdom through the club’s official streaming service, with supporters required to purchase a match pass. The game will also air on All Red Video, and LFCTV.

Viewers in the United States can watch on ESPN Deportes, the ESPN App and fuboTV, while the match will also be available in Australia via Stan Sport and in Mexico on Claro Sports.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, ESPN App Canada N/A Mexico Claro Sports United Kingdom Wrexham AFC Live, All Red Video, LFC TV Australia Stan Sport

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